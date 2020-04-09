Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said Thursday that he wanted to extend a sincere “thank you” to Mohawk Industries in Calhoun for their gracious donation of face shields to the sheriff’s office. The shields will be used by deputies as a protection against possible infection during the current public health crisis. “I want to thank the fine people at Mohawk for their kind donation. The shields are much appreciated and will be put to good use. Mohawk is a wonderful community partner,” Ralston said. Pictured are GCSO detective Lt. Eddie Key and Nikki Robinson of Mohawk Industries.