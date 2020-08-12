Gordon County Schools recently received a donation of enough water bottles for every student in the school district, as well as disinfecting wipes to equip all classrooms, from Mohawk Industries to begin the school year.
On hand to accept the donations were members of the superintendent's Executive Cabinet. Presenting the donations were representatives from Mohawk's training division, including Linda McEntire, Becky Redd and Dusty Hannah.
A press release from Mohawk announced that the company is supporting safety precautions as local students, teachers and staff return to school. The company recently donated 10,950 reusable water bottles, 1,260 canisters of disinfectant wipes and 100 boxes to cover water fountains across Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools.
“We reached out to our local schools and asked what we could provide that would best help students and teachers safely make the transition back to in-person learning,” said Redd, Mohawk’s director of Talent Management. “Everyone’s top priority right now is keeping each other healthy and limiting the spread of COVID-19. We’re so glad we could support our schools with these donations so that everyone can return to the classroom with confidence.”
Mohawk is Gordon County’s largest employer and is headquartered in Calhoun.