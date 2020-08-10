Mohawk Industries continues to support its local school districts with philanthropic efforts, recently donating reusable water bottles, school supplies and cleaning wipes to Calhoun City Schools.
"We appreciate our friends at Mohawk who are always there to lend a hand, show support and donate essential supplies for our students, staff and schools," said Superintendent Michele Taylor. "The reusable water bottles for each and every student was a great surprise and needed since our water fountains have been disabled during COVID 19. Each water bottle has the Jackets logo. Students can write their names on them and refill them at water refilling stations or sinks. Mohawk also donated school supplies and cases of disinfectant wipes that will be distributed to all or our classrooms to help our efforts to keep facilities as safe as possible as we prepare to reopen our schools. We can't thank Mohawk enough."
On hand to receive the donations were Dee Wrisley, chief financial Officer; Tom Griffith, director of Facilities and Operations; and Taylor. Mohawk representatives included Linda McEntire, director of Technical Training, and Becky Redd, director of Talent Management.