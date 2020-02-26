Training magazine has once again identified Mohawk as the flooring industry’s top learning and development organization. Mohawk ranked 38th on the publication’s 2020 Top 125 list, the 14th consecutive year the company has earned a spot on the list and the 12th time it has ranked as the top flooring manufacturer on the list.
“All of us at Mohawk are thrilled with this affirmation of our training programs at every level of the organization,” said Becky Redd, director of talent management. “Our training initiatives allow us to deliver better products and service to our customers, simplify and enhance our organization’s processes and help our people fulfill their personal and professional ambitions.”
For 20 years, Training magazine’s Top 125 list has set the standard of excellence in workplace learning. The magazine’s annual rankings are based on formal learning initiatives, investments in training, training hours per employee and how training supports the business’ goals.
“Across the Company, hundreds of men and women formally and informally train, coach and mentor employees,” said Redd. “This honor reflects their exceptional work as well as the commitment to improvement embodied in all of our thousands of employees.”
In its application, Mohawk showcased the company’s commitment to safety, operational, sales and leadership training along with its award-winning apprenticeship program, health coaching, tuition reimbursement and industry-leading retail training resources. In 2007, Mohawk became the first flooring company in the annual Top 125 and was the first manufacturer in the top five.
The 2020 Training Top 125 rankings were announced on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Florida, at a black-tie gala preceding the magazine’s annual expo and conference.
“The 2020 Top 125 winners demonstrate the magic that happens when organizations tie training to specific, measurable strategic goals, leading to the behavior change, business impact and employee engagement that drive success,” said Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld.
Well-known businesses ranked among this year’s Top 125 include AT&T, BB&T, Best Buy, Best Western, BNP Paribas, CVS, Dollar General, Mastercard, Nationwide, Visa and Walmart. A complete list of the 2020 Top 125 is available at TrainingMag.com.