Model clinched a trip Thursday night to the almost-here GHSA 2A state playoffs with a 56-13 victory over Gordon Central in Region 7-2A activity at Ratner Stadium.
The game was the Blue Devils' last one of the year because they have the seven-team Region's open date next week on the final night of the regular season.
The win elevated them to 4-2 in the district, making them one of three teams with the league that has four wins with Rockmart first at 4-0 and North Murray, which has its open date this week, second at 4-1. They are a half-game ahead of Model and the Mountaineers own the tiebreaker between the two teams because they beat the Blue Devils, 32-25, last week.
Model took control right from the start, scoring touchdowns on its first six drives as the Warriors were forced to a lot of punting in the first 24 minutes of the game.
Gordon Central did score twice in the fourth quarter, hopefully giving them some momentum going into next week's huge regular season finale against North Murray, which entered Friday night's game against Haralson County with an 0-8 mark.
Trailing 49-0 after neither team scored in the third period, the Warriors' first touchdown came on a Matthew Hammock 10-yard run with 9:35 left in the game. Ram Ready added the PAT and the home team was on the board.
But Model took the ensuing GC kickoff the other way nearly 85 yards to get that touchdown right back and score their final point of the night following the point-after boot for a 56-7 advantage.
The Warriors kept fighting though and responded with another nice drive, going 60 yards on eight plays with a Jayden Sibley 25-yard touchdown run capping it off. However, they missed the extra-point.
Model finished the year 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the 7-2A and the Blue Devils doubled their win total from 2021 both overall and in the Region.
The Blue Devils would score four touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second to take control and five of the TDs came after a Warrior punt.
Model scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass to finish its first drive, a six-yard run on complete their second and a 30-yard touchdown aerial to end its third for a 21-0 lead wth 2:34 remaining in the first period.
They would get their fourth score off a Gordon Central fumble when the Blue Devil defender took it 22 yards to the house for a 28-0 Model advantage after the first period.
They began the second period with a 53-yard drive that was topped off by another 6-yard touchdown run that made it 35-0 after their fifth successful PAT of the game.
Then things got a little exciting for Gordon Central as freshman quarterback Trey Bryant came in the game and connected on three consecutive nice passes, putting the Warriors near the Model goal line.
He began with a throw to Sibley for a first down catch. Then he tossed a dart for 16 yards to Blake Broome and he followed that up with a 30-yard connection to Braxton Carnes, the man he replaced under center. And that quickly, the Warriors had a first down at the Model 12.
A couple of penalties moved them back before Bennett found tight end Peyton Chastain for a 14-yard hookup, but on fourth down, the Warriors had a pass picked in the end zone and returned to midfield.
From that point on, Model ended the half with a eight-yard touchdown run from that interception and then had a 60-yard punt return for another score with just under three minutes showing in the second period.