Misty Lewis was recently named the new assistant principal at Calhoun Middle School.
Lewis is currently in her 19th year as an educator. She presently serves as an English Language Arts teacher at Calhoun Middle School and Leadworthy Coach for Calhoun High School. Lewis is a proud 1995 graduate of Calhoun High School. She recently returned to her alma mater and was excited to give back to the school system that gave so much to her.
Lewis received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University. She continued her education at Piedmont College to obtain a Masters Degree in Leadership and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. She also holds a Gifted Endorsement.
Lewis began her teaching career in 2001 in Burke County. She has had the opportunity to work within several school systems, due to her husband’s job, which also gives her a unique perspective and varied levels of experience. Lewis made the move back to Gordon County in 2016 where she taught at Red Bud Middle School, before joining the Calhoun Middle School team in 2018.
Lewis’s end goal was to return to Calhoun so that she could influence students within the same school system where she was impacted by so many influential teachers. Misty has taught ELA, Reading, and Social Studies within grades 5-8. She has served as a Curriculum Team Leader, Diversity Task Force team member, Mentor Teacher, Beta Club Sponsor, Yearbook Advisor, served on various School Leadership Teams, is a current member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, and has been recognized as a past Teacher of the Year. She has also worked at our local Boys and Girls Club as the teen director working with middle and high school aged students. She used this outlet to foster positive relationships with many of her current and former students and their families.
Lewis is self-motivated, flexible, and equipped to work effectively with the campus administrative team as we look to make the 2020-2021 school year the best year yet. She comes into this position with some specific and strategic plans to improve discipline practices at CMS. She believes in looking at the whole child during the discipline process to determine root causes as to why students behave the way they do and offering progressive resolutions that support the teacher but also support the student in understanding their role in the process.
Lewis is married to Tim Lewis and they have two sons, Christian and Christopher, who are 10th-graders at Calhoun High School.