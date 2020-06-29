Melissa Lara has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient. This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Lara, environmental services supervisor at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from coworkers who said the following: “We have only had Missy as a supervisor for a very short time, but she is the best of the best. She is always smiling, has such a great attitude and is always a team player. Never does she hesitate to pull up her sleeves whatever the case may be. She will work plus take care of her job as a supervisor making sure each one of us are okay physically and emotionally. Her door is always open to anyone day or night. She is such a wonderful lady, and we all love her.”