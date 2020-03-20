Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.