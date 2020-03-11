Julie Walraven, the newest chair of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, took over the proverbial gavel from Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley during the chamber's Annual Meeting in January.
Walraven, senior vice president and market executive with First Bank of Calhoun, said during that meeting that she looks forward to bringing her vision to the chamber and noted that one of the major projects she looks forward to taking is a facilities plan and action campaign. She said the chamber building on South Wall Street is in need of updates and renovations.
“We know we can do more together,” Walraven said. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and see how we can help.”
Walraven also installed six new board members: Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Scope Denmon, Boys & Girls Club of Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties; Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool Inc.; Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; Karen Jones, LG Hausys Americas Inc.; and Jeremy Kirby, Meadowdale Baptist Church.
The six new board members join Steve Bayzid (Taco House) Jennifer Dudley (Harris Arts Center), Tracy Farriba (AdventHealth Gordon), Will Harrison (Mannington Commercial), Brandi Hayes (Calhoun City Schools), Brent Reynders (M&S Logistics), Chris Tarpley (Shaw Industries Group), Julie Walraven (First Bank of Calhoun) and Debbie Vance (Gordon County E-911). Farriba will serve as vice-chair of the board and Tarpley will serve as secretary-treasurer, joining Walraven, Worley, and Johnson to form the chamber’s executive board.
Recently, the Calhoun Times spoke with Walraven about the new gig for the chamber and her goals as she holds the position. The following is a Q&A, lightly edited for style and length:
Q: What is your primary job/title and what does that entail?
A: Senior vice president market executive of First Bank of Calhoun, a division of First Bank. Commercial and consumer lending, management of Calhoun office and business development.
Q: Are there other boards/organizations that you serve besides the chamber?
A: Calhoun First Baptist Church – currently work with Children’s Ministry extended care; former Girls in Action Leader and previously served on Finance Committee.
Q: Did you grow up here?
A: Born and raised in Calhoun, in the Reeves Station Road community. I attended Gordon County Schools and am a Calhoun High School honor graduate.
Q: Who are you family members?
A: I have been married to Grant Walraven for 31 years; he currently serves as the Clerk of Superior Court. We have two children – Macy Walraven (26) lives and works in Atlanta. She will be getting married in June 2020 to Chris Gubitoso. Lex Walraven (16) is a sophomore at Calhoun High School where he is an honor student and is a member of the football and track teams. My parents are Richard and Annette Rickett Jones. I have two sisters and brothers-in-law: Jennifer and Rodney Babb and Emily and Chris Tarpley.
Q: What is your motivation to become chair of the chamber board?
A: Being born and raised in Calhoun and Gordon County, I have a driving ambition to see this community thrive. I felt that my skills and talents merged well with the chamber mission and that I could be an effective leader of an organization I consider invaluable to the business community. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 2020 board chair. I look forward to working with each of the members as we forge a brighter future for Calhoun- Gordon County.
Q: What are you goals/areas you want to focus on?
A: My vision for the chamber in 2020 is to really look at ourselves and turn what we see into an exciting, challenging and productive year of good effort made by good people. During the first quarter, we have been focusing on defining a Facilities Plan and Capital Campaign. We are fortunate in Gordon County that our chamber is situated on a beautiful lot in downtown Calhoun, but the building and furnishings currently require modifications and updates that would greatly improve function, safety and curb appeal. I also think that communication is the driving element of a thriving organization. The chamber staff will continue to share and promote chamber members and events through print and social media. I would like to encourage all members to share information with staff about their businesses. We are also excited that the Convention and Visitors Bureau will be rebranding and will have a new website. I would like to encourage businesses that are not chamber members to become a member in 2020.
Q: What opportunities do you see in Calhoun and Gordon County?
A: I think there are countless opportunities in Calhoun-Gordon County and that we are limited only by the amount of planning and effort we invest in growing this region. Hard work almost always produces good results and I believe there is a lot of talent in the community to accomplish many important goals. I would like to see a thriving downtown and expanded opportunities for recreation, entertainment and dining.
Q: What are the area's biggest strengths and weaknesses?
A: We have a beautiful and scenic location with multiple exits off the busiest interstate in the country. We are one of the only several communities that can boast of two national state parks and we have rich Native American and Civil War histories. We have a popular destination discount mall. In addition, we have several nice wedding venues. At this time Calhoun-Gordon County does not have a convention venue with provisions sufficient to attract larger conferences and retreats.
Q: Anything else you would like people to know about you?
A: I have 31 years of banking experience. In the 31 years, I have been involved in opening three full service bank locations. My father owned and operated Calhoun Auto Parts (Big A). I grew up working in the store. At the age of 16, I started delivering auto parts for him. Working with him, I learned the importance of good work ethics, commitment to my co-workers, commitment to community, providing good customer service and understanding your customers needs. I served as past chair of the Ambassadors Committee, a past member of the Adult Leadership committee, and I am a graduate of Calhoun–Gordon County Leadership.