The Georgia Department of Public Health has seen a continuing decrease in the median age of positive COVID-19 cases over the last month — bringing the median age now to 39.
Median age means half the people are older and half are younger. For the Northwest Georgia region.
“Only a few weeks ago it was 55,” Northwest Georgia District DPH Director Dr. Gary Voccio said. “This just implies that more younger people are acquiring COVID-19.”
According to the DPH daily status report, of the 156,588 cases in Georgia, 38,321 are in the 18-29 age range, which is the group with the most cases right now.
Voccio and Director of Communications Logan Boss attribute this increase to younger people getting tested more and not following the strict guidelines that older people are still following when out in public.
“They go into bars and restaurants and et cetera and they get sick and get tested or they become interested in getting tested,” Voccio said.
The counties in the Northwest Georgia Health District have seen their positive rates go from 6% to 14%, according to Voccio. This is considered fairly high for people testing positive for COVID-19.
“The difficulty with interpreting that is, we haven’t tested everyone,” Voccio said. “We think, when you do the reading, we’re going to see about a 2% to 3% positive rate in the entire region, but that is just a guess.”
When looking at graphs and summary reports, Voccio said there may be a slowdown, but he added that it’s hard to tell because many test results don’t come back for five to seven days.
The counties in the surrounding area have experienced similar increases in the past month, according to Voccio.
Gordon County’s case numbers went from 749 on Thursday to 772 on Friday.
Floyd County’s cases went from 941 to 977 during the same period. Bartow County — which had one of the biggest outbreaks at the beginning of the pandemic — had 31 new cases, bringing their total number to 1,252. Whitfield County, which has the most cases in North Georgia, saw their total increase to 2,539 from 2,479, while Murray County's positive cases climbed to 445 from 433. Pickens County had 206 cases confirmed as of Friday, up from 200 the day before.
Voccio recommends people continue to socially distance — remain at least 6 feet apart from others in public — as well as wear a mask and keep their hands sanitized.
“I think the most important part is the 6-foot distancing. I think that’s the major portion, but you have to combine all three to combat this pandemic,” Voccio said.