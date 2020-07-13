The Faith, Fellowship and Fun Sunday school class at Meadowdale Baptist Church, with help of the local Dairy Queen, is sponsoring a “Six Buck Lunch” for law enforcement officers at DQ on Highway 53 beginning Monday.
"We would love to invite all of our dedicated law enforcement officers to enjoy a meal or treat to show our love, admiration, respect and appreciation. We would also love for officers to visit at Meadowdale so we can show our appreciation in person," said Greg "Dutch" Masters.
Masters said the group has raised more than $800 in donations for the project so far.
"We plan to keep the offer open anytime DQ is open for as long as the funds last. DQ is accepting additional donations at the drive-thru for those who wish to show their appreciation," he said.