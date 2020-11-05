Dr. Charles Edward McBride has been named the chief medical informatics officer for Harbin Clinic. The new appointment is an expansion of McBride’s current role as chief medical officer.
“Dr. McBride brings a wealth of experience to this new role and has provided guidance and wise counsel to the ITS team since he joined the clinic five years ago”, said Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic. “He is an active member of the Health Technology Committee — providing leadership and direction in collaboration with Dr. Marc Dean, associate medical director of health informatics, and the other members of the committee. The board of directors, leadership team, and I are confident that he will lead and support our ITS team to excel at achieving the clinic’s information technology goals — today and into the future.”
In addition to his responsibilities as chief medical officer, McBride will lead the health informatics platform of Harbin Clinic that works collaboratively with the clinical IT staff to support efficient design, implementation, and the use of health technology.
“It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated team of information technology services professionals”, McBride said. “Technology touches so much of our lives today including how we provide care to patients across the clinic. As CMIO, my goal is to support every member of our ITS team as they seek to enhance the care our healthcare professionals provide to our patients.”