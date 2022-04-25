On Monday, April 25th, the Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation of hiring Matt Montgomery as head baseball coach of Calhoun High School and PE teacher at Calhoun Middle School.
Montgomery will join Calhoun City Schools for the 2022-2023 school year after most recently serving as the head baseball and head softball coach at Woodland High School.
Coach Montgomery is a three-time state champion, twice as a player in high school (baseball and football) and once as an assistant baseball coach in 2013.
Coach Matt Montgomery shared the following: 'It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen as the next head baseball coach at Calhoun. Growing up in the Northwest Georgia area and seeing how much baseball means to the Calhoun community is something I am extremely excited about joining. Coach Chip Henderson is a legend in Georgia and I look forward to talking with him and continuing to build upon his legacy. My mission is to create a program that uses baseball as a way to teach life lessons in order to build Godly men of integrity, character, and class. I’d like to thank the Calhoun City Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, CHS Principal Mrs. Casey Parker, and CCS Athletic Director Dr. Brock Holley for the opportunity to represent this proud and historic program.'
Coach Montgomery is a graduate of the University of Georgia and is married to Latasha.
Together they have two children (Blair & Harper) who will be enrolling in Calhoun City Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
An opportunity for players, parents, and the community to meet Coach Montgomery will be announced after the season is complete.
We wish the Jackets best of luck as they begin the state playoffs this Wednesday at Decatur High School."