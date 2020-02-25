The Calhoun International Toastmasters conducted their February speech contest recently, and Marie Zamora won the event while Rae Green placed second. The mission of a Toastmaster Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
Marie Zamora wins Toastmasters Club's February speech contest
