The Sonoraville High School Marching Phoenix band is working hard to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic, said band director Justin Burke.
The group’s theme this season — “A Light in the Darkness” — takes the idea head on and will include songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine (When She’s Gone)” Bill Withers, “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones, “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals and “Fix You” by Coldplay.
“Being back together and playing again has meant the world to the students and staff. It’s very difficult to replicate group rehearsals remotely or virtually. The Marching Phoenix is a lot like a family and the kids have been overjoyed to be together again after five months without band,” Burke said.
Spring camps and auditions for the band had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but color guard auditions, percussion camp, leadership training and rookie camps were conducted during the week of July 13. Even then, comprises were required.
“Our summer band camp schedule was altered in order to minimize how many students we had on campus and to decrease the length of rehearsals. We used an alternating schedule to bring in different sections each morning and afternoon. We’ve also had several band students choose the online option for school this fall so we have fewer on the roster than we anticipated,” said Burke.
The director said there is plenty to look forward to this season, despite the challenges.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the Phoenix overcome all the obstacles the pandemic is presenting,” he said. “I expect us to continue the standard of excellence that we’ve been building on for the last several years. I don’t think anyone knows exactly what the season will look like, but I do know our kids are up for the challenge of adapting to whatever is necessary to maintain the level of performance our audiences are accustomed to.”
Two brand new drum majors, Tori Hopkins and Daniel Argueta, are doing a tremendous job taking up the reins from a three-year drum major that graduated in 2020, said Burke. Also, “Paint it Black” will feature the band’s percussion section and the show will begin with a trombone solo by sophomore Jaden Jernigan.
“We are making up for lost time better than I anticipated and getting a lot of our show on the filed despite the atypical schedule. The students understand what we’re up against and are certainly committed to maintaining our high standards,” said Burke.
If travel is allowed and competitions still operating, the SHS bands plans to compete in two events in October. There is also a virtual competition option this year. The band can prerecord their show in their home stadium and send it to be broadcasted and adjudicated for ratings.
2020 Sonoraville marching band members
Tori Hopkins — Drum Major
Daniel Argueta — Drum Major
Shelby Mitchell — Flute
Alex Browning — Flute
Jamie Wilson — Flute
Kaitlyn Cruz — Flute
Layla Norris — Flute
Hayleigh Born — Flute
Brianne Sloan — Clarinet
Mikah Hawkins — Clarinet
Peter Rebollar — Clarinet
Ryleigh O’Mahony — Clarinet
Pamela Ferraro — Clarinet
Abigail Montgomery — Clarinet
Zack Mulkey — Clarinet
Sarah Williams — Clarinet
Karina Vega Bass — Clarinet
Stephanie Diddle — Alto Sax
Stephanie Chavez — Alto Sax
Danial Smtih — Alto Sax
Anellis Morales — Alto Sax
Joshua Valdes — Alto Sax
Cooper DeArk — Alto Sax
Gwyneth Payne — Tenor Sax
Haylie Holcomb — Tenor Sax
Mason DeArk — Bari Sax
Kevin Richmond — Bari Sax
Alyssa Darnell — Mellophone
Ema Beckman — Mellophone
Harley Dutton — Mellophone
Hope Childers — Trumpet
A’letah Barnes — Trumpet
Tony Perez — Trumpet
Gabriel Fantom — Trumpet
Brayden Land — Trumpet
Randall Rumph — Trumpet
Tennesee Singer — Trumpet
Rebecca Downer — Trumpet
Jonas Charles — Trumpet
Zachary Campbell — Trombone
Jaden Jernigan — Trombone
Jameria Taylor — Trombone
Ashton Blunt — Trombone
Caleb Pack — Baritone
Emmanuel Gonzalez — Tuba
Tinley Hampton — Tuba
Aileen Aguilar — Tuba
Joshua Walden — Tuba
Madison Craig — Percussion
Spencer Hogan — Percussion
Savannah Crider — Percussion
Ryland Murray — Percussion
Noel Luna — Percussion
Tyler Abercrombie — Percussion
Madison Amon — Percussion
Mason Bunch — Percussion
Bethany Ferguson — Percussion
Rosie Holbert — Percussion
Noah Pack — Percussion
Skyler Holland — Percussion
Jessica Casey — Color Guard
KaeLeigh Clements — Color Guard
Jennifer Cortes — Color Guard
Hannah Elmore — Color Guard
Jazman Hall — Color Guard
Rachel Hanley — Color Guard
Jalania Mulkey — Color Guard
Khiley Moore — Color Guard
Kayla Smith — Color Guard
Alexis Whiteside — Color Guard
Shianne Gilbert — Color Guard
Cindy Blaylock — Color Guard
Samantha Smtih — Color Guard
Logan Jagiella — Color Guard
Makenlee Fuller — Color Guard
Meagan Hafner — Majorette
Claire Flox — Majorette
Hannah Forthe — Majorette
Emily Cook — Majorette
Serenity Price — Majorette
Maggie Marchmann — Majorette