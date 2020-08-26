2020 Sonoraville marching band
Contributed

The Sonoraville High School Marching Phoenix band is working hard to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic, said band director Justin Burke.

The group’s theme this season — “A Light in the Darkness” — takes the idea head on and will include songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine (When She’s Gone)” Bill Withers, “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones, “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals and “Fix You” by Coldplay.

“Being back together and playing again has meant the world to the students and staff. It’s very difficult to replicate group rehearsals remotely or virtually. The Marching Phoenix is a lot like a family and the kids have been overjoyed to be together again after five months without band,” Burke said.

Spring camps and auditions for the band had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but color guard auditions, percussion camp, leadership training and rookie camps were conducted during the week of July 13. Even then, comprises were required.

“Our summer band camp schedule was altered in order to minimize how many students we had on campus and to decrease the length of rehearsals. We used an alternating schedule to bring in different sections each morning and afternoon. We’ve also had several band students choose the online option for school this fall so we have fewer on the roster than we anticipated,” said Burke.

The director said there is plenty to look forward to this season, despite the challenges.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Phoenix overcome all the obstacles the pandemic is presenting,” he said. “I expect us to continue the standard of excellence that we’ve been building on for the last several years. I don’t think anyone knows exactly what the season will look like, but I do know our kids are up for the challenge of adapting to whatever is necessary to maintain the level of performance our audiences are accustomed to.”

Two brand new drum majors, Tori Hopkins and Daniel Argueta, are doing a tremendous job taking up the reins from a three-year drum major that graduated in 2020, said Burke. Also, “Paint it Black” will feature the band’s percussion section and the show will begin with a trombone solo by sophomore Jaden Jernigan.

“We are making up for lost time better than I anticipated and getting a lot of our show on the filed despite the atypical schedule. The students understand what we’re up against and are certainly committed to maintaining our high standards,” said Burke.

If travel is allowed and competitions still operating, the SHS bands plans to compete in two events in October. There is also a virtual competition option this year. The band can prerecord their show in their home stadium and send it to be broadcasted and adjudicated for ratings.

2020 Sonoraville marching band members

Tori Hopkins — Drum Major

Daniel Argueta — Drum Major

Shelby Mitchell — Flute

Alex Browning — Flute

Jamie Wilson — Flute

Kaitlyn Cruz — Flute

Layla Norris — Flute

Hayleigh Born — Flute

Brianne Sloan — Clarinet

Mikah Hawkins — Clarinet

Peter Rebollar — Clarinet

Ryleigh O’Mahony — Clarinet

Pamela Ferraro — Clarinet

Abigail Montgomery — Clarinet

Zack Mulkey — Clarinet

Sarah Williams — Clarinet

Karina Vega Bass — Clarinet

Stephanie Diddle — Alto Sax

Stephanie Chavez — Alto Sax

Danial Smtih — Alto Sax

Anellis Morales — Alto Sax

Joshua Valdes — Alto Sax

Cooper DeArk — Alto Sax

Gwyneth Payne — Tenor Sax

Haylie Holcomb — Tenor Sax

Mason DeArk — Bari Sax

Kevin Richmond — Bari Sax

Alyssa Darnell — Mellophone

Ema Beckman — Mellophone

Harley Dutton — Mellophone

Hope Childers — Trumpet

A’letah Barnes — Trumpet

Tony Perez — Trumpet

Gabriel Fantom — Trumpet

Brayden Land — Trumpet

Randall Rumph — Trumpet

Tennesee Singer — Trumpet

Rebecca Downer — Trumpet

Jonas Charles — Trumpet

Zachary Campbell — Trombone

Jaden Jernigan — Trombone

Jameria Taylor — Trombone

Ashton Blunt — Trombone

Caleb Pack — Baritone

Emmanuel Gonzalez — Tuba

Tinley Hampton — Tuba

Aileen Aguilar — Tuba

Joshua Walden — Tuba

Madison Craig — Percussion

Spencer Hogan — Percussion

Savannah Crider — Percussion

Ryland Murray — Percussion

Noel Luna — Percussion

Tyler Abercrombie — Percussion

Madison Amon — Percussion

Mason Bunch — Percussion

Bethany Ferguson — Percussion

Rosie Holbert — Percussion

Noah Pack — Percussion

Skyler Holland — Percussion

Jessica Casey — Color Guard

KaeLeigh Clements — Color Guard

Jennifer Cortes — Color Guard

Hannah Elmore — Color Guard

Jazman Hall — Color Guard

Rachel Hanley — Color Guard

Jalania Mulkey — Color Guard

Khiley Moore — Color Guard

Kayla Smith — Color Guard

Alexis Whiteside — Color Guard

Shianne Gilbert — Color Guard

Cindy Blaylock — Color Guard

Samantha Smtih — Color Guard

Logan Jagiella — Color Guard

Makenlee Fuller — Color Guard

Meagan Hafner — Majorette

Claire Flox — Majorette

Hannah Forthe — Majorette

Emily Cook — Majorette

Serenity Price — Majorette

Maggie Marchmann — Majorette

