Neal Crawford, Gordon Central High School marching band director, said the work his students have put in this summer shows the he has a group comprising the Blue Wave Band.
“All of the kids are standout kids,” he said. “For a band student to give two to three weeks of their summer to practice on a hot parking lot in the middle of July in a new COVID society is a sign of an outstanding kid.”
Neal said safeguards are in place to protect students as much as possible during the ongoing COVID—19 pandemic, and that that’s important because being able to meet for in—person instruction is so important for band students.
“I cannot tell you how difficult of a challenge this season has been, but how excited the students are to be able to work together to create the best halftime routine possible,” he said. “The students are very excited. Think about it this way. The last time prior to our first practice in July was back in March when all the COVID issues started. They are happy to be with their friends, and happy to be out of the house. So are their parents.”
The Gordon Central marching band program for 2020 won’t really have a theme due to the pandemic putting a damper on their original plan, but Neal said they’ve selected a good combination of sounds that should be entertaining for audiences, including “House of the Rising Sun,” “Megalovania,” “Any Way You Want It” and “America, the Beautiful.”
“Things are progressing as good and positive as possible,” he said. “This year is uncharted territory. Our goal is to provide the best possible marching environment, while making sure that the health of the student, and the families that they represent is not compromised. We will march, we will play our instruments and spin our flags. We will grow as young men and women, understanding the importance of teamwork, understanding the value of each and every person in the band, and to represent the values set forth by our marching program, and the values of Gordon Central High School.”
The Blue Wave typically marches in two competitions each year and hosts the Warrior Invitational Marching Festival, but plans for this year are still up in the air due to the pandemic. The band has been invited to march in the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas Parade, as well as other parades and performances in the region.
IF some or all of those events are cancelled, or the band can’t attend, the plan is for the band students to focus on musical growth through study of small ensemble music, duets, trios and quartets. Neal said they will spend time studying music of many modern and diverse composers, delving into new sound colors and compositional techniques.
2020 Gordon Central marching band members
RAINWATER, SYDNEY — drum major
BOHANNON, EMILY — colorguard
BOHANNON, HOLLY — colorguard
BURCHETT, KAYLIN — colorguard
JONES, MICAYLAH — colorguard
PIERCE, RACHEL — colorguard
SOSEBEE, HARLEE — colorguard
ZUFELT, BROOKLYNE — colorguard
BROWN, ANGEL — colorguard
ARTEGA, OLIVER — flute
CONTRERAS, ITZEL — flute
HUBNER, MOLLIE — flute
TORRES, LIZBETH — flute
PENA, RUBY — clarinet
BELL, JOSHUA — clarinet
COOPER, HOPE — clarinet
MACKENSEN, ALAN — clarinet
REVELS, ALYCIA — clarinet
SIVILLA, MACARIO — clarinet
TRUJILLO, HERBERT — clarinet
VAZQUEZ, EMILY — clarinet
WERNER, ALEXUS — clarinet
GARCIA, ARMANDO — clarinet
GARLAND, DAKOTA — bass clarinet
DUVALL, ZANE — alto saxophone
LEAL, BRISA — alto saxophone
MACIS—SANCHEZ, VANESSA — alto saxophone
MARTINEZ—GONZALEZ, JAN — alto saxophone
MATHIS, SAMUEL — alto saxophone
WEST, ASHLEY — alto saxophone
TIMS, AUSTIN — tenor saxophone
AVINA, ALEXANDRA — French horn
CORTEZ, JAZMIN — French horn
FREEMAN, EMMA — French horn
MOORE, WALKER — French horn
COOPER, ZOE — trumpet
ESCOBAR, ANTHONY — trumpet
GAINES, NICO — trumpet
GARCIA, ARELY — trumpet
MARTINEZ, BRISA — trumpet
MULL, TIFFANY — trumpet
PARADA, YAHEL — trumpet
TORRES, MIGUEL — trumpet
STONE, MAX — trumpet
AGUILAR, ASHLY — trombone
CULBERSON, TYLER — trombone
FREEMAN, ADAM — trombone
ROBLERO, KELVIN — trombone
TIRADO, ISMAEL — trombone
WERNER, ALAYNA — trombone
HILL, GRIFFIN — baritone
KILE, HOLLI — baritone
BRISCOE, ALEXANDER — tuba
CAMPBELL, JACKEY — tuba
VANDERPLOEG, DYLAN — tuba
CAMPOS, ARANXA — snare
HEATH, LEO — snare
CLANCE, NATHAN — tenors
GARCIA, CHARLEY — bass one
ENSLEY, LILLIAN — bass two
RICHARDSON, JOHN MICAH — bass three
LUGINBUHL, LANDON — xylophone
BRISCOE, ELEYNA — xylophone