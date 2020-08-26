2020 Calhoun marching band
Contributed

Calhoun High School Marching Band Director Larry Brown is glad his group of students have been able to get together this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It means a lot. We should have a fantastic band this year. I’m glad we will all get to hear them perform,” he said, adding that he’s most looking forward to hearing the band perform and “being able to maintain some of our valued traditions in spite of the virus.”

Brown said an experienced group of seniors are leading the band this year as the groups looks to perform a program that includes “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, a percussion feature and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin.

“I have a great feeling about the band this year,” he said. “Things are progressing more slowly than in normal years due to the restrictions, but we are still making progress. The journey is worth it, and the end product will be great.”

Some of the challenges that have resulted from the pandemic include a change in rehearsal times and strategies, temperature screens and efforts to social distance.

“We are screening temperatures before each practice, and we are being careful to socially distance. The majority of our rehearsals have been moved outside, where airflow is better. We have plenty of sanitation products around so we can keep our hands and equipment clean,” said Brown.

Also new this year is Calhoun Middle School’s new band director, Thomas Osborne, a graduate of Jacksonville State University who Brown said has brought a lot of excitement to the program.

“Go Jackets!” said Brown.

2020 Calhoun marching band members

Johana Alarcon — Alto Sax

Julio Arrivillaga — Alto Sax

Jesus Bautista — Alto Sax

Anthony Bouchard — Alto Sax

Anahy Delgado Rodriguez — Alto Sax

Yetziel Figueroa — Alto Sax

Olivia Greeson — Alto Sax

Lillie Hall — Alto Sax

Jayden Heath — Alto Sax

Jocelyn Heath — Alto Sax

Kaden Mashburn — Alto Sax

Colton McBride — Alto Sax

Edwin Miranda — Alto Sax

Yeimy Morales — Alto Sax

Kayla Ramirez — Alto Sax

Melanie Ramos — Alto Sax

Joshua Robertson — Alto Sax

Brissia Sarmiento — Alto Sax

Gavin Shaw — Alto Sax

Austin Sullivan — Alto Sax

Henry Gutierrez Bari Sax

Alan Avila Arcos — Baritone

Alexis Baggett — Baritone

Ariana Chavez — Baritone

Ruby Christian — Baritone

Ben Lovain — Baritone

Jose Anguiano — Clarinet

Cecilia Banda — Clarinet

Abigail Banks — Clarinet

Guadalupe Becerra — Clarinet

Kasey Becerra — Clarinet

Lilli Bennett — Clarinet

Kayden Biggs — Clarinet

Braylin Bishop — Clarinet

Kathryn Brook — Clarinet

Danika Brown — Clarinet

Alexandrah Chale — Clarinet

Diego Cornejo — Clarinet

Yolanie Cotto-Skerrett — Clarinet

Helen De La Cruz — Clarinet

Grace Delaney — Clarinet

Chloe Freeman — Clarinet

Angelina Garcia — Clarinet

Miriam Garcia — Clarinet

Victoria Gonzalez — Clarinet

Kiera Hale — Clarinet

Samantha Jimenez-Ochoa — Clarinet

Baylee Long — Clarinet

Ashley Lopez — Clarinet

Juan Lopez — Clarinet

Jesus Murillo — Clarinet

Tanya Orellana — Clarinet

Jaly Ramirez — Clarinet

Lexi Rios — Clarinet

Nadia Simon — Clarinet

Emilee Watson — Clarinet

Abigail White — Clarinet

Casey Chapman — Drum Major

Marlee Jackson — Drum Major

Lily Stephens — Drum Major

Meleana Adcock — Flute/Piccolo

Jazmin Aguilar — Flute/Piccolo

Ada Arwood — Flute/Piccolo

Raigan Asher — Flute/Piccolo

Dana Avila-Arcos — Flute/Piccolo

Giovanni Beltran — Flute/Piccolo

Adriana Canchola — Flute/Piccolo

Emily Capps — Flute/Piccolo

Lesly Chavez — Flute/Piccolo

Brandi Chilel — Flute/Piccolo

Stella Chumney — Flute/Piccolo

Amy Contreras — Flute/Piccolo

Lesly Cornejo — Flute/Piccolo

Stephanie Cornejo — Flute/Piccolo

Daisy Cortes — Flute/Piccolo

Ashley Domingo — Flute/Piccolo

Lilliana Fox — Flute/Piccolo

Olivia Freeman — Flute/Piccolo

Soraya Graves — Flute/Piccolo

Cassidy-Railyn Groomes — Flute/Piccolo

Jolie Jackson — Flute/Piccolo

Giulianna Lopez — Flute/Piccolo

Abby Lovain — Flute/Piccolo

Angie Marroquin — Flute/Piccolo

Melanie Matul — Flute/Piccolo

Heli Patel — Flute/Piccolo

Khushi B Patel — Flute/Piccolo

Khushi N. Patel — Flute/Piccolo

Khushi R Patel — Flute/Piccolo

Alondra Penaloza De Leon — Flute/Piccolo

Jacky Ramirez — Flute/Piccolo

Samantha Ramirez — Flute/Piccolo

Braisly Reyes — Flute/Piccolo

Anjely Reyna — Flute/Piccolo

Jenny Rubio — Flute/Piccolo

Graciela Samayoa — Flute/Piccolo

Sidny Santiago — Flute/Piccolo

Azlynn Sergent — Flute/Piccolo

Nathaniel Stockman — Flute/Piccolo

John Thompson — Flute/Piccolo

Yadhira Valdivia — Flute/Piccolo

Abigail Villarreal — Flute/Piccolo

Aalysa Watson — Flute/Piccolo

Jayde Wilson — Flute/Piccolo

Gracyn Bagley — Guard

Belinda Barrios — Guard

Kiersten Bates — Guard

Macey Brock — Guard

Kyndal Brown — Guard

Benjamin Cass — Guard

Kennedy Denmon — Guard

Hannah Dong — Guard

Ashley Fuentes — Guard

Daisy Garcia — Guard

Catherine Govignon — Guard

Erika Guzman — Guard

Chantel Johnson — Guard

Kaylee Kuehne — Guard

Floe Maddox — Guard

Samantha Martinez — Guard

Mary Grace Osborne — Guard

Alyza Parrott — Guard

Maritza Peña Vigil — Guard

Aaliyah Rivera — Guard

Sarai Rosales — Guard

Melanie Sosa — Guard

Alexis Bramblett — Majorette

Anna Brannon — Majorette

Karcyn Brown — Majorette

Chris Canchola — Majorette

Madeline Erwin — Majorette

Lydia Jaime — Majorette

Maggie Kemp — Majorette

Marlee Pullen — Majorette

Ella Reeves — Majorette

Emily Scoggins — Majorette

Gracie Smith — Majorette

Stella Arnold — Mellophone/Horn

Nate Eickman — Mellophone/Horn

Julio Garcia — Mellophone/Horn

Autumn Jones — Mellophone/Horn

Riya Patel — Mellophone/Horn

Heath Stafford — Mellophone/Horn

Carrie Anderson — Percussion

Maritza Barreto — Percussion

Copelan Brown — Percussion

Nathan Clemens — Percussion

Blake Cochran — Percussion

Allison Coffey — Percussion

Ava Dobash — Percussion

Dev Duhan — Percussion

Will Eickman — Percussion

Kevin Franco — Percussion

Thaxton Hancock — Percussion

Drew Hodgkins — Percussion

Malachi Krincek — Percussion

Anthony Lopez — Percussion

Graycen Nudd — Percussion

Fabian Nunez — Percussion

Cesar Perez — Percussion

David Perez — Percussion

Grant Prine — Percussion

Malachi Renfro — Percussion

Nicholas Repp — Percussion

Isaiah Rogers — Percussion

Thomas Smith — Percussion

Griffin Staib — Percussion

Nathan Taylor — Percussion

Isabella Ward — Percussion

Daniel Wright — Percussion

Addison Lunsford — Tenor Sax

Caleb McFarland — Tenor Sax

Caroline Pass — Tenor Sax

Cynthia Aguilar — Trombone

Sophia Aldridge — Trombone

Ta’laja Armstrong — Trombone

Tyler Balliew — Trombone

Declan Bennett — Trombone

Enders Cinto — Trombone

Jorge Cruz — Trombone

Joshua Duran — Trombone

Nolyn Foubert — Trombone

Karen Gutierrez — Trombone

Yahir Guzman — Trombone

Daniel Hernandez — Trombone

Dustin Ho — Trombone

Alex Orozco — Trombone

Peyton Phillips — Trombone

Daniel Ramirez — Trombone

Kaytlynn Resendez — Trombone

Ethan Vicente — Trombone

Shannon Yaeger-Rood — Trombone

River Abernathy — Trumpet

Eduardo Arreguin — Trumpet

Jorge Arriaga — Trumpet

Jocelyn Avila — Trumpet

Andrea Brito — Trumpet

Owen Butler — Trumpet

Natalie Cisneros — Trumpet

Annelise Conway — Trumpet

Wilber Cordero — Trumpet

Avary Culberson — Trumpet

Andrik Delgado — Trumpet

Dennis Domingo — Trumpet

Jody Evans — Trumpet

Haslett Flores — Trumpet

Cecilia Gallegos — Trumpet

Cindy Garcia — Trumpet

Marty Gonzalez — Trumpet

Geovani Hernandez — Trumpet

Jacob Hunter — Trumpet

Jorge Jaramillo — Trumpet

Noah Jones — Trumpet

Alejandro Juarez — Trumpet

Jose Juarez — Trumpet

Ty Ly — Trumpet

Laly Martinez — Trumpet

Dario Moso — Trumpet

Pramit Patel — Trumpet

Pablo Quezada — Trumpet

Davian Ramirez — Trumpet

Junior Ramirez — Trumpet

Miguel Ramirez — Trumpet

John Reid — Trumpet

Ashley Resendez — Trumpet

Hector Rodriguez — Trumpet

Hagan Thomas — Trumpet

Jesus Tirado — Trumpet

Dulce Vicente — Trumpet

Tate Warren — Trumpet

Jacob Burnett — Tuba

Angel Chavez — Tuba

Kevin Contreras Castillo — Tuba

Collin Densmore — Tuba

Brian Domingo — Tuba

Blaze Fox — Tuba

Joshua Lee — Tuba

Alexander Sebastian ramos — Tuba

Fredy Valentin — Tuba

Daven Williams — Tuba

