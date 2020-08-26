Calhoun High School Marching Band Director Larry Brown is glad his group of students have been able to get together this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means a lot. We should have a fantastic band this year. I’m glad we will all get to hear them perform,” he said, adding that he’s most looking forward to hearing the band perform and “being able to maintain some of our valued traditions in spite of the virus.”
Brown said an experienced group of seniors are leading the band this year as the groups looks to perform a program that includes “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, a percussion feature and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin.
“I have a great feeling about the band this year,” he said. “Things are progressing more slowly than in normal years due to the restrictions, but we are still making progress. The journey is worth it, and the end product will be great.”
Some of the challenges that have resulted from the pandemic include a change in rehearsal times and strategies, temperature screens and efforts to social distance.
“We are screening temperatures before each practice, and we are being careful to socially distance. The majority of our rehearsals have been moved outside, where airflow is better. We have plenty of sanitation products around so we can keep our hands and equipment clean,” said Brown.
Also new this year is Calhoun Middle School’s new band director, Thomas Osborne, a graduate of Jacksonville State University who Brown said has brought a lot of excitement to the program.
“Go Jackets!” said Brown.
2020 Calhoun marching band members
Johana Alarcon — Alto Sax
Julio Arrivillaga — Alto Sax
Jesus Bautista — Alto Sax
Anthony Bouchard — Alto Sax
Anahy Delgado Rodriguez — Alto Sax
Yetziel Figueroa — Alto Sax
Olivia Greeson — Alto Sax
Lillie Hall — Alto Sax
Jayden Heath — Alto Sax
Jocelyn Heath — Alto Sax
Kaden Mashburn — Alto Sax
Colton McBride — Alto Sax
Edwin Miranda — Alto Sax
Yeimy Morales — Alto Sax
Kayla Ramirez — Alto Sax
Melanie Ramos — Alto Sax
Joshua Robertson — Alto Sax
Brissia Sarmiento — Alto Sax
Gavin Shaw — Alto Sax
Austin Sullivan — Alto Sax
Henry Gutierrez Bari Sax
Alan Avila Arcos — Baritone
Alexis Baggett — Baritone
Ariana Chavez — Baritone
Ruby Christian — Baritone
Ben Lovain — Baritone
Jose Anguiano — Clarinet
Cecilia Banda — Clarinet
Abigail Banks — Clarinet
Guadalupe Becerra — Clarinet
Kasey Becerra — Clarinet
Lilli Bennett — Clarinet
Kayden Biggs — Clarinet
Braylin Bishop — Clarinet
Kathryn Brook — Clarinet
Danika Brown — Clarinet
Alexandrah Chale — Clarinet
Diego Cornejo — Clarinet
Yolanie Cotto-Skerrett — Clarinet
Helen De La Cruz — Clarinet
Grace Delaney — Clarinet
Chloe Freeman — Clarinet
Angelina Garcia — Clarinet
Miriam Garcia — Clarinet
Victoria Gonzalez — Clarinet
Kiera Hale — Clarinet
Samantha Jimenez-Ochoa — Clarinet
Baylee Long — Clarinet
Ashley Lopez — Clarinet
Juan Lopez — Clarinet
Jesus Murillo — Clarinet
Tanya Orellana — Clarinet
Jaly Ramirez — Clarinet
Lexi Rios — Clarinet
Nadia Simon — Clarinet
Emilee Watson — Clarinet
Abigail White — Clarinet
Casey Chapman — Drum Major
Marlee Jackson — Drum Major
Lily Stephens — Drum Major
Meleana Adcock — Flute/Piccolo
Jazmin Aguilar — Flute/Piccolo
Ada Arwood — Flute/Piccolo
Raigan Asher — Flute/Piccolo
Dana Avila-Arcos — Flute/Piccolo
Giovanni Beltran — Flute/Piccolo
Adriana Canchola — Flute/Piccolo
Emily Capps — Flute/Piccolo
Lesly Chavez — Flute/Piccolo
Brandi Chilel — Flute/Piccolo
Stella Chumney — Flute/Piccolo
Amy Contreras — Flute/Piccolo
Lesly Cornejo — Flute/Piccolo
Stephanie Cornejo — Flute/Piccolo
Daisy Cortes — Flute/Piccolo
Ashley Domingo — Flute/Piccolo
Lilliana Fox — Flute/Piccolo
Olivia Freeman — Flute/Piccolo
Soraya Graves — Flute/Piccolo
Cassidy-Railyn Groomes — Flute/Piccolo
Jolie Jackson — Flute/Piccolo
Giulianna Lopez — Flute/Piccolo
Abby Lovain — Flute/Piccolo
Angie Marroquin — Flute/Piccolo
Melanie Matul — Flute/Piccolo
Heli Patel — Flute/Piccolo
Khushi B Patel — Flute/Piccolo
Khushi N. Patel — Flute/Piccolo
Khushi R Patel — Flute/Piccolo
Alondra Penaloza De Leon — Flute/Piccolo
Jacky Ramirez — Flute/Piccolo
Samantha Ramirez — Flute/Piccolo
Braisly Reyes — Flute/Piccolo
Anjely Reyna — Flute/Piccolo
Jenny Rubio — Flute/Piccolo
Graciela Samayoa — Flute/Piccolo
Sidny Santiago — Flute/Piccolo
Azlynn Sergent — Flute/Piccolo
Nathaniel Stockman — Flute/Piccolo
John Thompson — Flute/Piccolo
Yadhira Valdivia — Flute/Piccolo
Abigail Villarreal — Flute/Piccolo
Aalysa Watson — Flute/Piccolo
Jayde Wilson — Flute/Piccolo
Gracyn Bagley — Guard
Belinda Barrios — Guard
Kiersten Bates — Guard
Macey Brock — Guard
Kyndal Brown — Guard
Benjamin Cass — Guard
Kennedy Denmon — Guard
Hannah Dong — Guard
Ashley Fuentes — Guard
Daisy Garcia — Guard
Catherine Govignon — Guard
Erika Guzman — Guard
Chantel Johnson — Guard
Kaylee Kuehne — Guard
Floe Maddox — Guard
Samantha Martinez — Guard
Mary Grace Osborne — Guard
Alyza Parrott — Guard
Maritza Peña Vigil — Guard
Aaliyah Rivera — Guard
Sarai Rosales — Guard
Melanie Sosa — Guard
Alexis Bramblett — Majorette
Anna Brannon — Majorette
Karcyn Brown — Majorette
Chris Canchola — Majorette
Madeline Erwin — Majorette
Lydia Jaime — Majorette
Maggie Kemp — Majorette
Marlee Pullen — Majorette
Ella Reeves — Majorette
Emily Scoggins — Majorette
Gracie Smith — Majorette
Stella Arnold — Mellophone/Horn
Nate Eickman — Mellophone/Horn
Julio Garcia — Mellophone/Horn
Autumn Jones — Mellophone/Horn
Riya Patel — Mellophone/Horn
Heath Stafford — Mellophone/Horn
Carrie Anderson — Percussion
Maritza Barreto — Percussion
Copelan Brown — Percussion
Nathan Clemens — Percussion
Blake Cochran — Percussion
Allison Coffey — Percussion
Ava Dobash — Percussion
Dev Duhan — Percussion
Will Eickman — Percussion
Kevin Franco — Percussion
Thaxton Hancock — Percussion
Drew Hodgkins — Percussion
Malachi Krincek — Percussion
Anthony Lopez — Percussion
Graycen Nudd — Percussion
Fabian Nunez — Percussion
Cesar Perez — Percussion
David Perez — Percussion
Grant Prine — Percussion
Malachi Renfro — Percussion
Nicholas Repp — Percussion
Isaiah Rogers — Percussion
Thomas Smith — Percussion
Griffin Staib — Percussion
Nathan Taylor — Percussion
Isabella Ward — Percussion
Daniel Wright — Percussion
Addison Lunsford — Tenor Sax
Caleb McFarland — Tenor Sax
Caroline Pass — Tenor Sax
Cynthia Aguilar — Trombone
Sophia Aldridge — Trombone
Ta’laja Armstrong — Trombone
Tyler Balliew — Trombone
Declan Bennett — Trombone
Enders Cinto — Trombone
Jorge Cruz — Trombone
Joshua Duran — Trombone
Nolyn Foubert — Trombone
Karen Gutierrez — Trombone
Yahir Guzman — Trombone
Daniel Hernandez — Trombone
Dustin Ho — Trombone
Alex Orozco — Trombone
Peyton Phillips — Trombone
Daniel Ramirez — Trombone
Kaytlynn Resendez — Trombone
Ethan Vicente — Trombone
Shannon Yaeger-Rood — Trombone
River Abernathy — Trumpet
Eduardo Arreguin — Trumpet
Jorge Arriaga — Trumpet
Jocelyn Avila — Trumpet
Andrea Brito — Trumpet
Owen Butler — Trumpet
Natalie Cisneros — Trumpet
Annelise Conway — Trumpet
Wilber Cordero — Trumpet
Avary Culberson — Trumpet
Andrik Delgado — Trumpet
Dennis Domingo — Trumpet
Jody Evans — Trumpet
Haslett Flores — Trumpet
Cecilia Gallegos — Trumpet
Cindy Garcia — Trumpet
Marty Gonzalez — Trumpet
Geovani Hernandez — Trumpet
Jacob Hunter — Trumpet
Jorge Jaramillo — Trumpet
Noah Jones — Trumpet
Alejandro Juarez — Trumpet
Jose Juarez — Trumpet
Ty Ly — Trumpet
Laly Martinez — Trumpet
Dario Moso — Trumpet
Pramit Patel — Trumpet
Pablo Quezada — Trumpet
Davian Ramirez — Trumpet
Junior Ramirez — Trumpet
Miguel Ramirez — Trumpet
John Reid — Trumpet
Ashley Resendez — Trumpet
Hector Rodriguez — Trumpet
Hagan Thomas — Trumpet
Jesus Tirado — Trumpet
Dulce Vicente — Trumpet
Tate Warren — Trumpet
Jacob Burnett — Tuba
Angel Chavez — Tuba
Kevin Contreras Castillo — Tuba
Collin Densmore — Tuba
Brian Domingo — Tuba
Blaze Fox — Tuba
Joshua Lee — Tuba
Alexander Sebastian ramos — Tuba
Fredy Valentin — Tuba
Daven Williams — Tuba