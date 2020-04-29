Mannington Industries in Calhoun recently donated face shields to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office for use by their employees.
The following press release was posted to Sheriff Mitch Ralston's website:
Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston extended a sincere "thank you" to Mannington Industries here in Calhoun today for their gracious donation of face shields to the sheriff’s office. The shields will be used by deputies as protection against possible infection during the current public health crisis.
Ralston said, “I’d like to thank all the great people at Mannington Industries for this kind donation. We appreciate the shields very much and we will put them to good use. Mannington Industries is a great community partner.”