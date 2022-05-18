Calhoun High School senior Ella Manley is the GHSA two-time 5A state girls golf individual champion, defeating nearly 70 other girls at the Okefenokee County Club Ladies Gold course in Blackshear.
Manley secured her second straight state title earlier this week, shooting a 1-over par 145 over two days to win the state title by 11 strokes over Rachel Camp of Starr's Mill, who was second with a 156.
And Camp led a real fight for second place with her and three others all shooting 36-hole totals between 156 and 159.
For Manley, the state champion actually probably won the tournament on the first day when she shot a state-record 6-under par 66 and would take an eight-shot lead over Elizabeth Sullivan of St. Pius X, who was second with an 74.
That 66 would be the only round anyone at the state tourney would shoot below 70 and it was also the only round where anyone went under par. Five girls shot 79 or lower in one of their rounds and Manley was the only girl to do it twice as after her 66 on Monday, she closed out Tuesday 13 shots higher, but still had a solid round of 79 to win rather handily.
Camp was second with a 156, but was 17 strokes behind Manley after the first round when she shot an 83 Monday. However, Camp took 10 shots off that score on Tuesday, coming in with a 1-over par 73, which was the second-best individual round anyone had at state.
Sullivan was in second place after the first 18 holes were played on Monday, but finished third in the field with a 157 after shooting an 83 on Tuesday. That left her one stroke behind Camp.
Aly Francis of Woodward Academy was fourth with a 158 after back-to-back rounds of 79 Monday and Tuesday. That had her in fifth place overall after the first day of play and 79 on the second day was one of just three rounds under 80 on Tuesday.
Carlin Paulk of Ware County was in fourth place after Monday, shooting a 78 to trail Manley by 12 shots, but she was just five shots away from being in second. However, Paulk had an 81 on Tuesday and placed fifth with a 159.
She was eight strokes ahead of Neve Thanner of St. Pius X, who was sixth with a two-day score of 167 and that would be the final score below 169.
For Manley, she was consistent and cooking with gas on the first day of play, not going over par on any of the 18 holes.
She birdied seven holes and had a score of 33 after the first nine holes and kept plugging away to record another amazing 33 on the back.
She had birdies on the first hole and never let up, birdying the second, sixth, eighth, 10th, 12th, and 14th holes. She was even par on the other 11 holes.
She put the ball in the cup in three shots on six different holes Monday, scoring a three on the second, sixth, eighth, tenth, 12th and 15th hole.
On Tuesday she couldn't maintain that pace, but still battled her way through to record birdies on three holes after she had her worst individual score on the second hole, shooting a seven.
Ware County was the girls team state champion, shooting a 502 for two days. The Lady Gators were consistent on bothg days, shooting team scores of 251 on Monday and another 251 on Tuesday to win by 20 strokes over second-place St. Pius X, who shot a 522.
SPX was tied with Ware County at the end of play on Monday with a 251 team score, but they shot a 271 on Tuesday to drop into the runner-up spot.
Starr's Mill was a close third, ending up with a 526 as a team. The Mill was tied with Blessed Trinity for third place after Monday with both teams owning a 269, but Starr's Mill had a 257 on the second day to pull within four shots of St. Pius X.
BT wound up fourth with a 545 as the Titans followed up with 269 with a 276 to finish 26 shots ahead of fifth-place Northview.