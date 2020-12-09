A Calhoun man is charged with assault and family violence after a standoff with Gordon County deputies.
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
Carter Dudley Sills, 60, of 150 Long Pointe Road, is lodged in the county jail facing charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children and pointing a firearm at others.
About 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, Gordon County deputy sheriffs responded to a private residence in the Long Pointe Subdivision after receiving a 911 report that a man had threatened his family with a firearm.
When deputies arrived, a woman and her children had fled from the residence. She told the deputies that her husband had threatened them with a shotgun.
Deputies surrounded the house and attempted to contact the man inside by telephone. After a brief standoff, a deputy trained in crisis intervention negotiated by telephone with the man, convincing him to surrender to the officers.
Sills was taken into custody without further incident, and the firearm involved was recovered by investigating deputies.
No one was injured in the incident.