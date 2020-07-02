A Calhoun man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a long list of charges after leading police on a car crash during wish he drove into a patrol and eventually hid in the woods.
According to CPD and Gordon County jail records, Tony Alan Landress, 57, of 215 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, obstruction, reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
An officer attempted to pull over a 2004 tan Toyota Corolla after seeing the vehicle drive through a red light on College Street. The car then sped up before making a hard left turn onto Chandler Street.
Landress, driving the Toyota, then led police on a chase onto Pisgah Way, then Boulevard Heights, then East Line Street, then Rose Way, then Sequoyah Terrace. He eventually drove onto Dews Pond Road, reaching speeds for more than 90 mph.
The Toyota eventually turned again onto Love Bridge Road and into the parking lot of Antioch Church. The Toyota then struck a patrol car while turning sharply back out of the lot.
Landress then drove up a driveway on Dews Pond Road and ditched his vehicle and fled into the woods. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and Landress was found and arrested.