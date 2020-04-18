On the 18th of every month for the past 40 years and seven months, Gordon County couple Tony and Donnie StCyr have celebrated their marriage by going out to eat, and while they'd never missed that special monthly meal, things were looking dicey earlier this month because of the state-wide shutdown that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is until Longhorn Steakhouse Manager Mitchel Howell stepped up to offer a solution.
On Saturday afternoon the happy couple was able to continue their tradition while sitting at a table outside of the restaurant under a tent as a server wearing a face mask and gloves brought them a plated lunch.
"I really believe that's kept our marriage strong," Tony said of the monthly meal, "because instead of looking forward a year, we only have 30 days or so until we celebrate again."
The StCyrs got married on Aug. 18, 1979, and have went out to eat on the 18th of every month since. They've never missed a date, despite snowstorms, illnesses or even the birth of children that occurred just a couple days before. Tony said they dropped the baby off with Donnie's parents and went out for a bite not long after leaving the hospital.
The "monthiversary," he explained, was an idea that came from his parents, who practiced the same tradition for the entirety of their marriage. Early on in their own marriage, before they could afford much else, Tony and Donnie had plenty of monthly dates at McDonald's and Krystal, sometimes splitting an order. But even when the meal was modest, it was still important to the couple.
"It's been a blessing," Tony said.
When Gov. Brian Kemp ordered restaurants to close their doors to dine-in business, the StCyrs made plans to drive to Tennessee for their monthly event. Then that state also closed down dining establishments, so they set their sights on Arkansas, but that state soon followed suit.
Donnie, a cake decorator at the Walmart in Calhoun, said they were worried, but she was confident her husband would find a way to solve the problem.
"It meas a lot because I was worried we weren't going to get to do this, that we'd have to break our tradition after 40 years, but I knew Tony would figure something out," she said.
Tony, who owns Witty Inventions in Adairsville, said the Calhoun Longhorn Steakhouse has been a favorite location for the monthly trip out before the shutdown, so when the manager there heard about the couple's tradition, he offered them a solution.
"People were telling us to just get a picnic and take it to the park or something, but it's just not the same," Tony said.
The StCyrs said they were grateful to the staff of Longhorn for allowing them to find a way to carry on their monthiversary.