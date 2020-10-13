Longtime Calhoun Times advertising representative Dorothy Frances Bigelow died Sunday, Oct. 4, at the age of 91, and those who worked with her say she will be missed.
Billy Steele, multi media marketing consultant with the Times, said Bigelow helped him get his start in the sales arena and the area.
“Dorothy was a wonderful person. She was very kind and helpful to me when I started at the paper. She cared very much about her customers and always wanted their experience with the paper to be positive and successful,” said Steele. “She was not only a coworker but became a good friend. I will miss her very much.”
Dianne Hall, who previously worked with Bigelow at the newspaper, shared similar thoughts.
“She was a wonderful friend. Dorothy helped me a lot when I started at the paper in March 1993. We maintained a friendship throughout the years and had many wonderful times together. I loved her dearly and will miss her terribly,” Hall said.
Bigelow was proceeded in death by her husband, Elmer Lee; parents, Frances and Stephen Hajoway; and son, Steve.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Art) Swiger, and sons Jeffrey (Gina) Bigelow and Rick Bigelow; grandchildren, Angela (Guido) DiIorio and Erik (Haley) Bigelow; great-grandchildren, Gaetano and Gianna DiIorio and Harper Bigelow; many cousins and friends, including the Rev. Brother Bob Russell and Mary Lehman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of La Salette Shelter with checks made out to the Rev. Brother Bob Russell, 85 New Park Ave., Hartford, CT 06106, or to the St. Francis Memorare Center Fund c/o the church.