The first of what should be many postseason honors coming her way occurred for Sonoraville senior pitcher Taylor Long was named the AAA Region 6 Pitcher of the Year.
Besides that, it seems that if the league coaches vote on an MVP, that award should also be presented to Long soon after her work in the circle led the Lady Phoenix to first the Region championship and then a trip to the 3A state finals.
And Long, who will be collegiately at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, had some mind-boggling numbers to complete her senior year.
She was 25-3 with 408 strikeouts in 199.1 innings of work and a microspic 0.49 Earned Run Average. She gave up just 25 runs all year and 17 of those were earned.
She came into the season with 590 career strikeouts and broke the Sonoraville school record of 641 K's earlier in the year in August. Long still had a lot of games to go though and finished her high school career with 998 career strikeouts.
And that is a record that may stand for a while.
Long is also currently one of a select group of girls are participating in the prestigious Georgia Dugout Club Senior FastPitch All State Games this weekend at Buford High School.
Long will be on the Region 6 and 8 team and they will play the Regions 5 and 7 club in first of their two games. They will also be playing the combined Region 1 and 3 team as well and it would seem a sure bet that Long will be the starting pitcher in at least one of those two games.
The Games also had a skills competition and awards ceremony between the four games for all the girls invited to play in the games, which involved All Star teams combining two regions from around the state for each team.