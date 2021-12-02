Looking to get on a roll going into January, the three Gordon County high school schools are back on the hardwood this week with the holiday break rapidly approaching.
The Calhoun boys and girlsare still in the very early stages of their season with the boys slated to play three times this week after starting with a pair of contests last week while the girls keep on chugging through their non-region schedule.
For Gordon Central and Sonoraville, both of those schools will start Region games this week with the Phoenix to play three times while the Warriors will be in action twice.
Calhoun girls
Head coach Jaime Echols' young team got off to a great start by winning its first four games before they lost to Harrison Tuesday night in Kennesaw.
With not a lot of height or experience, the Jackets have proved they are a talented bunch over the first couple of weeks of the season, playing outstanding defense while still cobbling together the offense.
Echols has been playing a lot of girls with as many as five guards on the floor at the same time.
The team has yet to play a close game with four blowout victories and then a one-sided loss and the Calhoun coaching staff has to be anxious to see how they respond when things are tight in the final minutes.
Through the first couple weeks of the season, the Jackets have found a lot of different girls who can score and if they continue to shine offensively, by the time Region play tips off next month, the Jackets could be a team that has a lot of girls the opposition has to account for.
After jolting Starr Mill's to start the year, they won two easy games at the North Murray Tip-Off and then whipped Dalton in their home opener last Saturday afternoon before suffering their first loss.