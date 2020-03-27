In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday issued an order to extend public school closures to April 24. The order gives schools the power to reopen as soon as April 27, though Kemp could further extend the closures if the pandemic worsens. Public colleges and universities will remain closed through the end of the academic year.
The decision impacts nearly 2 million children across the state and their parents, including those in Calhoun and Gordon County. As of March 26, Gordon County had nine confirmed cases and one death associated with the virus.
Following Kemp’s order, both Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools announced that though schools would indeed be closed through April 24, feeding programs and online learning would continue with a few changes.
For Calhoun City Schools, meal pick-up and delivery services have been revised to limit exposure and contact with groups of more than 10 people. Meals will be delivered and available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On those days, students will receive hot meals along with bagged lunches for the following days. On Thursdays, students will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals to ensure they have meals for Friday.
Gordon County Schools has not yet released its revised plan, but a press release stated that modifications to limit person-to-person contact will begin after Spring Break. Betsy Roam, Director of School Nutrition, said while Gordon County would be unable to continue its meal service during the break, they are working to be able to provide a “stock of shelfable items” for families to utilize during that time.
More details are set to be announced next week.
Online and distance learning will continue for students in both districts, however, senior activities like graduation and prom will be directly impacted.
Calhoun High School, Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School will all postpone their proms to dates as of yet unannounced. Field trips at Calhoun have all been canceled for the remainder of the year.
“Many have asked how this will impact the graduating class of 2020. The Senior Grad Bash trip to Orlando slated for April 17-20 and the Six Flags trip on May 1 for seniors will not take place on those dates and we are currently working with the tour groups to determine next steps regarding refunds and rescheduling,” Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor said in a press release.
Taylor also said that she and the rest of the Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education are hopeful that graduation for the Class of 2020 can be held as originally scheduled. If necessary, she said they will postpone the ceremony until it is safe for students, staff and the community to participate together.
“We are heartbroken for our seniors and all students impacted by this pandemic and will continue to explore all options available to us as we move forward,” Taylor said. “While we are disappointed, we want to be responsible and safe. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Gordon County Schools has not yet indicated whether graduation ceremonies at its high schools will be impacted by the closures, but Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said the goal is to move forward with as many special events as possible, safely.
“As we look to the remainder of the school year, we know that many of our families are concerned for our students who are missing milestone moments because of our closures — performances, games, competitions — which have been canceled through the duration of the executive order. Many more are wondering about other events such as proms and graduations should there be any further extensions,” said Fraker. “As many of our families are aware, we made the announcement on Thursday that proms would be rescheduled to a later date. While we do not know exactly what the next several weeks will bring, we do want to preserve and protect as many special events as possible.”