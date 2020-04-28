In a special online presentation, ArtsBridge Foundation recently announced the nominees for the 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, with winners to be unveiled in a follow-up online event to be scheduled and announced in May. A video of the announcement, as well as the future winner announcements, may be found at www.GPB.org/Shuler-2020.
Five local teachers and students received nods:
♦ Sonoraville High School teacher Hannah Nelson was nominated in the lighting design category for “All Shook Up.”
♦ Calhoun High School teacher Darlene Wright was nominated in the sound category for “Pippin.”
♦ Calhoun High School teacher India Galyean was nominated in the costumes category for “Pippin.”
♦ Calhoun High School student Riley Anderson was nominated in the best performance by a leading actor for “Pippin.”
♦ Calhoun High School student Matthew McCanless was nominated in the best performance by a supporting actor category for “Pippin.”
Additionally, several students and teachers received honorable mentions for their work:
♦ CHS teachers Robin Proffitt and Johnathan Elakman for scenic design for "Pippin."
♦ CHS student Avery Lester for featured performer for "Pippin."
♦ CHS teacher India Galyean for lighting design for "Pippin."
♦ The cast of "Pippin" for best ensemble.
♦ Gordon Central High School student Aavyn Lee for best actor in "Fly By Night."
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards — also known as the “Shuler Awards” or “The Shulers” and named for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen—recipients are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete nominees list is available online at ArtsBridgeGA.org/2020-shuler-award-nominations.
“ArtsBridge Foundation congratulates this year’s Shuler Award nominees from across Georgia,” said Jennifer Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. “We wish current events made it possible for all 75 schools to complete their performances for competition, and we appreciate everyone’s support in honoring the hard work of nearly 10,000 students in this year’s Shuler Awards.”
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award nominees in 17 categories span 30 public and private schools from 15 counties across the Peach State. North Hall High School of Gainesville leads this year’s nominations with 11 for their performances of “The Wedding Singer,” with Flowery Branch High School earning nine nominations for their “Mamma Mia!” production. Denmark High School of Alpharetta and Greenbrier High School of Evans each earned eight nominations performing “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” respectively.
The Shuler Award categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting design, showstopper, choreography, featured performer, ensemble, overall production, technical execution, sound, scenic design, costumes, and best performances by a leading actress, actor, supporting actress or supporting actor.
There were 67 Shuler Award candidate productions evaluated by adjudicators from a pool of 60 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results from adjudication forms completed and submitted through March 15. More information is available on the ArtsBridge Foundation website at ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/Shuler-Awards/.