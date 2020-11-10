An outbreak of COVID-19 at Calhoun’s Morning Pointe Senior Living Facility brought new concerns about how the pandemic was impacting local long-term care facilities in late October. As of Tuesday, Nov. 9, reports from the Department of Public Health reveal that the number of positive cases at Morning Pointe have all but disappeared while cases at other local facilities have remained relatively steady.
According to the Oct. 28 COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facility report released by the Department of Public Health (DPH), 35 of Morning Point’s 63 residents had been tested. The same report said seven residents were positive, as well as eight staff members. Tuesday’s report said there were no positive residents remaining, no resident deaths and only one positive staff member.
The decrease is likely a result of continued wellness measures and precautions at the facility including restricted visitor access, increased handwashing and sanitization, required daily health screenings for associates and authorized visitors, the use of personal protective equipment, mandatory testing for residents and associates and quarantining when appropriate.
At Calhoun Health Care Center, 65 of 72 residents were reported to have tested positive in the Oct. 28 COVID-19 report, as well as 28 staff members. Tuesday’s report stated that of 75 residents, 65 were reported positive. 28 staff members were also reported positive.
The only increase in positive cases and deaths, according to the report, was reported at Gordon Health and Rehabilitation. The October report stated that 33 of the total 82 residents at the facility were positive, as well as 25 staff members. Seven resident deaths were reported then.
In Tuesday’s report, 34 residents were positive and there had been eight deaths. 28 staff members also were reported positive on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still states that the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are frequent and regular handwashing, wearing a mask even if you are not feeling sick, maintaining a social distance from others of at least six feet and regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.
For more information about COVID-19 in Georgia’s long-term care facilities or to view Tuesday’s report, visit https://dch.georgia.gov/announcement/2020-11-09/long-term-care-facility-covid-19-report.