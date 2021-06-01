At least two dozen sites have begun to serve free meals to children 18 years old and younger in Calhoun and Gordon County this month, continuing a long tradition of feeding the youth during summer months.
Over the last several years, the meal programs at both local school districts have been responsible for providing more than 2,000 young people with breakfast and lunch each day.
For the remainder of the summer, through July 31, summer meals provided through Calhoun City Schools may be picked up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at multiple locations across the city, including Calhoun Elementary, Belmont Baptist Church, the Boys & Girls Club, LEJO, the Imagination Station, the Calhoun-Gordon County Library and city apartment complexes.
Buses, cars and school vans will also deliver meals to various spots in Calhoun, following usual bus routes. These stops will be marked by yard signs.
Visit www.calhounschools.org/departments/school-nutrition/summer-feeding-program to learn more about Calhoun City Schools' feeding program.
At Gordon County Schools, summer meals will be provided at dozens of spots throughout the county, including the Gordon County College and Career Academy, the Plainville Recreation Department and the Sugar Valley Community Center.
A full list of pick-up locations for Gordon County Schools' feeding program can be found online at www.gcbe.org/Page/3003.
Children receive one meal per child for both breakfast and lunch. Breakfasts for the next day will be provided with lunch. In both districts, meals will be provided Monday through Thursday, with meals for Friday offered on Thursday as well. Both feeding programs will close from July 5 to July 9.