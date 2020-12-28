Both the Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools boards of education recently approved new calendars for the 2021-2022 academic year.
For Calhoun City Schools students, the school year is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 11. Labor Day will be observed Sept. 6, and fall break will run Oct. 11-13 with two virtual learning days Oct. 14-15. Thanksgiving break will be observed Nov. 22-26, and Christmas break will be held Dec. 20 through Jan. 3. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be observed on Jan. 17. Winter break will include President's Day and will be observed Feb. 21-22. Spring Break will include Good Friday and will be observed April 11-15. The last day of school is set for May 27.
Four virtual and professional learning days have been built into the calendar. As it stands, the Calhoun City Schools calendar for 2021-2022 allows for 190 teacher workdays with up to 210 student learning days with the utilization of flex days for teacher support, i.e. summer school, Saturday school and extended learning times.
The new Calhoun City Schools (CCS) calendar was developed with special consideration given to the results of a school calendar survey completed by students, teachers, parents and community members. According to CCS School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker, the top four items of most importance to survey respondents were: having two full weeks off surrounding Christmas, having a full week off at Thanksgiving, starting the school year no earlier than the first full week in August and having an earlier start date with a week off in October.
For students attending Gordon County Schools, the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Thursday, Aug. 5. Labor Day will be observed on Sept. 6, and fall break will run Oct. 11-15. Thanksgiving break will be observed Nov. 22-26, and Christmas break will be held Dec. 20 through Jan. 4. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be observed Jan. 17. Winter break will include President's Day and run from Feb. 21-25. Spring break will be observed April 4-8. The last day of school is set for May 25.
The Gordon County Schools calendar allows for 176 student days and 10 teacher work days. It was developed in consideration of feedback gathered from the stakeholder survey completed by staff, families and other stakeholders in November.
Full versions of both calendars can be found online at www.gcbe.org and www.calhounschools.org respectively.