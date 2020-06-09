At least two dozen sites have begun to serve free meals to children 18 years old and younger in Calhoun and Gordon County this month, continuing a long tradition of feeding the youth during summer months. In past years, more than 2,700 meals have been provided each day to help ensure that low-income children are provided with both breakfast and lunch even when school is not in session.
“Kids are still hungry during the summer,” said Calhoun City Schools Nutrition Director Kimberly Kiker. “Just because schools are out doesn’t mean students aren’t hungry.”
For the remainder of the summer, through July 31, summer meals provided through Calhoun City Schools may be picked up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at multiple locations across the city, including Calhoun Elementary School, Belmont Methodist Church and the Boys & Girls Club.
Children receive one meal per child for both breakfast and lunch. Breakfasts for the next day will be provided with lunch. Meals will be provided on Fridays to cover weekends.
Calhoun City Schools will also be running three bus routes for summer meals—Buses 8, 12 and 15. The buses will stop in designated spots marked with a yard sign. Other Calhoun City Schools Summer Feeding sites include city apartment complexes, First Baptist Church, LEJO, Imagination Station, the library and Grace Church.
For more information about Calhoun City Schools’ summer feeding program, call (706) 602-6713.
Gordon County Schools will also be serving breakfast and lunch to children in the county until July 30. The times for GCS lunch drop-offs depend on the location, yet most are the range of 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. No registration or identification is required.
Gordon County Schools Summer Feeding sites include Sonoraville High School, Gordon Central High School, Belwood Elementary, Tolbert Elementary and W.L. Swain Elementary School, among others.
For a full list of feeding sites and times within Gordon County, visit www.gcbe.org/Page/3003.