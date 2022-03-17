Girls high school soccer season is winding down and the three teams in Gordon County are all hoping to close out strong.
Calhoun
The Lady Jackets have advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs two of the last four years they were held and went into Friday night's game looking to seal the deal on another postseason appearance.
They are 2-1 in Region 7-5A with two games remaining and can definitely clinch a trip to the postseason with a win against Hiram, which brought a 1-11 record into the match.
The Lady Jackets were tied for second place with Cartersville, which is also 2-1 heading into the weekend, and both of those schools meet next Friday when they visit the Purple Hurricanes.
Both of those teams are behind Blessed Trinity, which is not just 3-0 in the Region but currently 11-1-1 overall and the number three ranked girls team in the state. And that has them ranked number one in the 5A listings.
The Titans beat a very good Calhoun team 7-0, but the Lady Jackets played them tougher than both Cartersville and Woodland, which each lost 10-0. And they've not only outscored the league opposition, 27-0, they've outscored the 13 teams they've played by a 54-9 count.
The Jackets have given up 19 goals this year, but seven of them were in that one game, meaning they have allowed just 12 in their other nine. They have also scored 20 goals this year and did well in their two Region wins, which were by a 5-2 count over Cass and a 2-0 decision over Woodland.
Their season high in a single game was a 6-0 win over Pickens County and that shutout was one of four they have had this year prior to their game with Hiram Friday evening.
The Yellow Jackets will be at Coosa Tuesday night in a non-region encounter before their last league game of the year against Cartersville and it appears that game will definitely have playoff seeding implications.
In the Region after the three teams at the top, Woodland and Hiram were tied for fourth place at 1-2 and Hiram was 0-3.
Sonoraville
The young Lady Phoenix are making progress everyday and trying to currently make some noise in their final year as members of 3A Region 6.
The Phoenix, with only four seniors on the roster, were 1-3 heading into Thursday night's game against Coahulla Creek at the Furnace. (Details were not available at press time).
And they were trying to put things back together after a tough 1-1 tie against Rockmart Monday evening that ended in a loss in penalty kicks.
They began Region play with a 2-0 win over LaFayette and that put them on a two-game winning streak after they whipped Dalton Christian Heritage 6-0 in their last game before the kick off of the Region schedule.
After that win over the Lady Ramblers, they lost 3-1 to Adairsville and 4-1 to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe before playing Rockmart.
Sophomore Charity Perez has been a real offensive threat for the Lady Phoenix with eight goals in those first 10 games to lead the team in scoring. Freshman Lillian Kindl has also helped a few of those with four assists.
The team has its final non-Region game of the year Tuesday when they host Haralson County before they end the season with three consecutive 3A Region 6 matches. The first of those matches is Thursday when they entertain Murray County.
Going into this weekend's games, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe had the most region wins with four, but they were in third place behind North Murray and Murray County, both of which were 2-0 to start league play.
Adairsville had the second most wins with three, but they had two losses and at 3-2 were alone in fourth place. Due to rainouts and some teams choosing to play their Region games later rather than early, all the teams in the region have played a different number of games so far.
Ringgold was 1-1 in the league and in fifth place and the Creek was 2-2 with the Phoenix climbing in the standings if they could take down the Colts Friday night.
GORDON CENTRAL
The Lady Warriors are hanging around in Region 7-2A, standing 2-3 going into Thursday's night's league match against Chattooga at Ratner Stadium. (Details were not available at press time).
The clubs were actually meeting two times in two days with the Region rematch scheduled for Friday in Chattooga.
And next week, after playing the team in last place currently in the Region standings, the Warriors will play the team that leads the league -- Model -- with two games in two days. The first game is Wednesday afternoon in Rome and the next day they meet at Ratner Stadium.
Their two wins were a 4-1 victory over Pepperell, and in the Region's most exciting game of the year hands-down, a 5-4 win over Coosa that went to three periods of penalty kicks.
Two of their three losses were to Fannin County with one a 4-0 defeat and the other a tough 2-0 loss. They also lost to Dade County, which was in third place in the Region, by a 4-0 score after beating Pepperell.
Model went into week's end with a 6-0 Region record for first place and Fannin County also had six wins but Model beat the Rebels, so they were 6-1. Dade County was 4-1 and then Gordon Central is fourth at 2-3 and a game ahead of Coosa, which was 2-5. And those two teams are scheduled to play again in a couple of weeks.