Local leaders met on Wednesday to discuss the safe return of students planned for Aug. 12.
School board chairs Charlie Walraven and Eddie Reeves, along with Superintendents Kim Fraker and Michele Taylor hosted the meeting with several local leaders attending. Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, updated the group on the work of the local COVID-19 Task Force.
Garrett Nudd, president of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation and director of marketing and communications, introduced AdventHealth's new president and CEO, Michael Murrill, to the team. Nudd and Murrill shared what they were seeing as health providers to the Calhoun, Gordon County community.
Law enforcement also weighed in on how they could assist both school districts in the re-opening of schools. City of Calhoun Chief Tony Pyle and City of Fairmount's interim chief, Will Regan, offered a great deal of assistance with their suggestions for student safety as we prepare for the re-opening of school campuses.
School officials said Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools are appreciative of the support of the local COVID-19 Task Force and this team in planning for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
"We look forward to opening all of our schools on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020," said Fraker and Taylor in a joint statement. "With added safety and preventative measures, we believe we will have a successful re-entry into the schools. Additional information will be provided to all of our students, staff and parents in the coming weeks."