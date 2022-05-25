From the Gordon County sports desk...
Oklahoma super senior/softball start Jana Johns and the Sooners are playing the University of Central Florida (UCF) this weekend in Norman in pursuit of their second consecutive NCAA championship.
After three standout seasons at South Carolina, Johns transferred to Oklahoma for the 2021 season and the team was the NCAA World Series winner, capping things off last June with a 5-1 win over Florida State.
And Johns and the team picked up this year right where they left off in 2021, taking a number-one ranking and incredible 52-2 record into this weekend, where a win over UCF in their best-of-three series would put them back in the World Series in nearby Oklahoma City next week.
The 5-foot-9, right-handed third baseman, besides being on YouTube a couple of different times due to an outstanding defensive plays, has been tearing it up at the plate this year, taking a .317 batting average into this weekend's Super Regionals. Johns has started 52 games this year, and recorded 42 hits in 120 at-bats. She has clobbered 10 home runs and driven in 42 with 23 walks.
Johns, who will be joining the Calhoun High School softball team coaching staff this fall as an assistant and has been substitute teaching in the district, had an illustrious career at CHS.
She was the Georgia Dugout Club's 3A Player of the Year her senior year, setting a state-record for RBI in a single season with 78 while hitting 19 home runs and last fall had the distinction of becoming the first and only girl in the history of the program to have her number retired...
As a true freshman hoping to help the Alabama baseball team reach the NCAA Regionals next week, 2021 Calhoun HS graduate Hagan Banks has already made an impact with the Crimson Tide.
The Plainville resident entered this week's SEC tournament, making eight appearances, five out of the bullpen and working 12 total innings. He had an 0-1 record and 3.75 Earned Run Average with 10 strikeouts and five walks. That one loss came on March 16 at Southern Mississippi, when he allowed two runs on one hit and a walk in 1.2 innings pitched.
He made his college debut and first career start on Feb. 23 against Alabama State on Feb. 23 and tossed two scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts. Banks finished his career at Calhoun last spring with a 5-2 record and a 1.57 ERA, racking up 96 strikeouts and only 14 walks and was a first-team All-Region pitcher...
The University of Florida has nine players listed on their roster and two of them are Calhoun HS graduates, including McCartney Kessler, the SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC member.
Kessler began this week in the NCAA Singles Championship in Champaign, Illinois and started play on Monday by defeating Solymar Calling of San Diego State, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the Round of 32.
Kessler is a graduate student participating in her fifth year as a college tennis player and she has an excellent 21-8 record in overall singles play, including a 12-1 mark in conference singles matches. For her career, Kessler is 106-44 entering this weekend in overall singles matches and 41-9 in conference activity.