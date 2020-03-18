Officials for the Calhoun City and Gordon County governments announced closures and adjustments in services Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcements were released the same day the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a third confirmed case of the virus in Gordon County. Nearby, Floyd County's total is now at six, while Bartow County now has 19 confirmed cases.
The following announcement is from the City of Calhoun (scroll down to find the Gordon County announcement):
The City of Calhoun continues to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation relying on information being passed down from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Based on this information the following items have been put into action in our community:
Calhoun Gordon County COVID-19 Task Force
- Local Government, Public Safety, Public Health, Faith Based Organizations, VAC and Public School officials formed a task force to address the concerns and to form a plan in the response to the COVID-19 situation.
- The Task Force has been meeting weekly.
- The Task Force has developed a protocol to protect first responders who may be responding to emergency calls pertaining to COVID-19 risks.
Gordon County Senior Citizens Center
- Senior Center is closed to public access.
- Nutrition will be delivered.
- Welfare calls will be made.
Calhoun Recreation Department and Gordon County Parks and Recreation
- Recreation Departments are closed to public access.
- Gyms are closed to organized activities, games, practices, and all gatherings.
- Parks to remain open for walking and passive activities, but the intention is to limit social interactions.
General Government and Utility Departments
- Key staff with laptops and necessary software to work remotely if needed.
- Calhoun Utilities at 700 West Line Street has been closed to public access. Drive-thru services are available for utility customers.
- City Hall is open and staff is on duty, but we strongly encourage all non-emergency business to be delayed or call 706-629-0151 for assistance. Please visit www.cityofcalhoun-ga.com for additional contact information for all city services.
- The Calhoun Depot has been closed to public access and no rentals are being booked at the Calhoun Depot or McConnell Center. Call 706-602-5570 for assistance. Most Downtown Calhoun shops and restaurants are offering curbside services.
- Highlighted online services on social media and websites.
- Monitoring CDC and Department of Public Health websites for updated information.
- Continue to monitor the situation via briefings from the Governor’s office, the White House, and the Department of Homeland Security.
- Supporting first responders.
- Working closely with Calhoun Police Department and Calhoun Fire Department.
- Pushing notifications to departments and the public.
- Administration has been personally checking in with departments and officials to determine needs.
- Coordinating with other cities by telephone and email.
- Tracking meetings and time for federal/state reimbursement opportunities.
- Calhoun and Gordon County leadership remain in contact and cooperation on many levels that include administration, fire, law enforcement, EMA, EMS, E9-1-1, recreation, and senior center.
Local Schools
- Both city and county schools are closed pursuant to the Governor’s Order.
- Staff is calling students and families to ensure that they have the resources needed.
- Food programs have been put in place for all students.
Elections
- Early/Advance Voting was ceased at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
- The Presidential Preference Primary has been postponed until May 19, 2020.
- If someone has already voted for their presidential preference, then only the general primary election will be on the ballot.
- If someone has not already voted for their presidential preference, they will have the general primary election and the presidential preference on the ballot.
Municipal Court
- Calhoun Municipal Court has postponed all court proceedings through March 23rd, with additional court date delays expected.
Police Department
- Calhoun Police Department will conduct services as usual for all emergency situations.
- All non-essential fingerprinting has been discontinued until further notice.
- Availability to file non-emergency incident reports over the phone by calling E911’s non-emergency numbers at (706) 629-0911 or (706) 602-0911. Callers will be connected to an officer who will determine if the event in question qualifies for an over the phone incident report.
Fire Department
- City of Calhoun firefighters remain at a constant state of readiness and training.
- City of Calhoun firefighters are following CDC and Department of Public Health guidelines.
- Protocols have been put in place to protect our firefighters from possible exposure to COVID 19.
- Public entry to the firehouses has been restricted to impede unnecessary contact and increase social distancing.
Other Departments
- Building Inspection, Public Works, and Animal Control are open at this time, and are adhering to best practices of proper sanitation and social distancing.
Other Organizations
- AdventHealth Gordon entrance points have been limited and screening stations are open at all available entrances; visitation has been limited.
- Chamber of Commerce has canceled all events and meetings.
- George Chamber Resource Center will be closed until March 30, 2020.
- Boys and Girls Club is closed.
- Calhoun Gordon County Library is closed.
- All meetings at the at the Ag Center conference room have been canceled.
- Santek Environmental confirms that Redbone Ridges Landfill and convenience centers remain fully operational and fully staffed. They will continue to operate on normal hours.
According to the DPH website update at noon on March 17, confirmed cases in the state of Georgia increased in the last 24 hours by 25 cases, bringing the total number in the state of Georgia to 146. However, Gordon County confirmed cases remains at two. City of Calhoun will continue to work diligently to evaluate measures that will assist in protecting our citizens and visitors during this difficult time. We will update as changes are made to our government operations and public buildings. Please continue to monitor CDC and DPH websites for the latest information on how to protect yourself and your family.
The following statement was released by Gordon County:
Gordon County continues to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation relying on information being passed down from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Based on this information the following items have been put into action in our community:
Local Governments
- Closed Senior Center.
- Nutrition will be delivered.
- Welfare calls will be made.
- Closed Recreation Department.
- The staff is being crossed-trained.
- The Sonoraville gym is being sanitized to be ready if needed for other uses.
- Equipped key staff with laptops and finance software to work remotely if needed.
- Highlighted online services on social media and websites.
- Monitoring CDC and Department of Public Health websites for updated information.
- Continue to monitor the situation via briefings from the Governor’s office, the White House, and the Department of Homeland Security.
- Supporting first responders
- Providing sanitation stations as available at the tax commissioner’s office.
- Submitted a Continuity of Government Plan to departments to fill out.
- Working closely with Gordon EMA and Georgia Emergency Management Agency
- Has met in person with Calhoun to coordinate responses and phone calls with Resaca and Fairmount.
- All county staff department heads met for a round table discussion and planning regarding needs and responses.
- Reviewed a Gordon County Pandemic Plan.
- Pushing notifications to departments and the public.
- Administration has been personally checking in with departments and officials to determine needs.
- Vulnerable employees to stay home and telecommute if possible. Could be assigned to call elderly to provide social contacts.
- Coordinating with other counties by telephone
- Tracking meetings and time for federal/state reimbursement opportunities.
- Human resources are accepting applications by email only at this time.
Cities in Gordon County
- County Administration has personally called on all cities to ascertain if they have any special needs that have arisen and to offer continuing assistance.
- Calhoun and Gordon County leadership remain in contact and cooperation on many levels that include administration, fire, law enforcement, EMA, EMS, E9-1-1, recreation, and senior center.
Courts
- Are following the Order of the Supreme Court
Sheriff’s Office
- Suspended in-person visitation
- Jail lobby will be closed except for bonds
- The Sheriff’s Office business lobby will be closed to the public.
- Detainees are being screened outside of the building
- Suspended inmates from working outside of the building
Building and Grounds
- The staffs are providing a higher level of sterilization and wipe downs in high traffic areas.
- Hand cleaning stations are set up in Gordon County Government Plaza as long as supplies of sanitizer last. Inventory of hand sanitizers and disinfectant is running low.
- Notices are being posted on entries telling people to stop and do not enter if sick or exposed to someone who is sick.
Other Departments
- Building Inspection, Public Works, and Animal Control are open at this time.
Tax Assessor
- Encouraging e-filing and reminding public of April 1 dead line for returns and providing forms by mail on request.
- Has arranged office for social distancing
- Making a drop box available
Tax Commissioner
- Pushing notices of online services and the county will cover online convenience fees so there is no cost to use them.
- Hand cleaning stations in use
- Installing “cough shields” at teller stations
- Making a drop box available.
According to the DPH website update at noon on March 17, confirmed cases in the state of Georgia increased in the last 24 hours by 25 cases, bringing the total number in the state of Georgia to 146. However, Gordon County confirmed cases remains at two.
Gordon County will continue to work diligently to evaluate measures that will assist in protecting our citizens and visitors during this difficult time. We will update if and as changes are made to our government operations and public buildings. Please continue to monitor CDC and DPH websites for the latest information on how to protect yourself and your family.