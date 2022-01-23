All three high school girls basketball teams in Gordon County were winners last Friday evening, keeping them all totally in the playoff picture as January comes to a close.
There are less than three weeks left in the regular season with teams now in the second part of their respective Region schedules. So every game is important and matters and Calhoun, Gordon Central, and Sonoraville just have to keep winning to keep playing in late next month.
Calhoun
Besides closing in on a playoff berth, the Lady Jackets are chasing their first Region title since 2015 after winning their first four league games to stand alone in first place in 5A Region 7 as the week began.
The Yellow Jackets will begin its second go-round against the other five teams in the league Friday night when they are on the road at Hiram.
Before the league tipped play, the Hornets were supposed to be one of the top dogs in the league, but they lost two straight games to start the games that count and are now trying to play catch-up.
And they could do a lot of catching up if they can figure out a way to get past the Lady Jackets, who won a 48-46 thriller at The Hive in the teams' first meeting on a late three-pointer from freshman forward Sa'Niah Dorsey.
Last week was a good one for head coach Jaime Echols' girls who had their offense cooking in two wins, collecting over 70 points to first take down mighty Cass and then hitting the 74-point mark Friday night in an easy 74-27 win over Cartersville.
That put them at 4-0 in the league heading into the Region's first-half finale Tuesday night against Blessed Trinity (details were not available at press time), which was alone in second place after a 42-38 victory Friday night over Cass in another Region 7 clash. That loss was the Lady Colonels' second straight loss on the heels of a 15-game win streak that was disrupted by Calhoun last Tuesday.
In other words, the Yellow Jackets, with a win, left the Atlanta area Tuesday night with a two-game lead over everyone in the region or they and Blessed Trinity were tied for first place with 4-1 records. The reason they had a two-game lead on everyone with a win was that the other four teams in the Region also began this week with two or more losses.
In the win over Cartersville last week, the Phoenix didn't toy with the Purple Hurricanes, jumping on them early to roll to one of their biggest wins of the year as far as margin of victory.
While the Lady Jackets have a number of girls who can fill it up offensively, junior guard Britiya Curtis has been red-hot lately, notching 70 points in their last three games to lead the team in scoring,
She had 27 Friday night against Cartersville to not only match the opposition's total output on the night, but also to spark her team, which had two other players in double figures as well. Dorsey had her fourth straight game in double figures, adding 11 points and senior post person Malysha Winston had her second straight, collecting 10 more.
The Lady Jackets began this week with an outstanding 14-4 record.
Gordon Central
Just 48 hours after maybe one of their most disappointing losses of the season, the Lady Warriors came up with one of their biggest wins of 2022 Friday night with a 46-27 verdict over Coosa to start the second phase of their 2A Region 7 schedule.
The win lifted them back above .500 in the Region to 4-3 and into a second place tie with Pepperell as they get set to play the Lady Dragons Friday night in Calhoun.
Both teams are now a full three games behind front-running and state-ranked Fannin County, which closed the first half of the Region schedule Friday night with a 6-0 record. The Rebels, who are the second-ranked 2A team in the state, are a healthy 16-2 overall.
In Gordon Central's win over Coosa, which is still battling despite being winless in Region play, was a defensive struggle just like the first game between the pair. And in the end, it was that pressure defense, which didn't allowed more than eight points in any single quarter, that got them past the Eagles.
The home team tallied a dozen points in the first period, while holding the Eagles to just two baskets to take a 12-7 lead after one.
The Warriors maintained that hard-nosed defense in the second, again allowing just seven points, while tossing in 10 themselves to hold a 22-14 lead at halftime.
In the third, they turned things up even more on the defensive end, giving up just four points while widening their lead to 31-18 to begin the fourth stanza.
They would double up their guests in the final eight minutes, topping them 16-8 to pull away for the much-needed victory.
The Warriors continued division games this week, starting Tuesday night against Chattooga (details were not available at press time). They then have a chance to rise in the standings because Friday night they host Pepperell and next Tuesday night, they remain home to take on Fannin County, which is on top of the Region 7 standings.
After Gordon Central and Pepperell, who are battling to finish second in the Region and avoid the play-in tournament, Dade County and Chattooga, who started the week with three consecutive league victories, are just behind them, meaning the Warriors really helped themselves Tuesday night with a victory.
And Model, who dealt Gordon Central a tough 51-40 setback to keep their playoff hopes alive, went into this week in fifth place.
Gordon Central is now 10-7 overall.
Sonoraville
With two big wins last week, the Lady Phoenix have jump started their playoff hopes in 3A Region 6.
Head coach Stephanie Caudell's team went into this week with a 5-5 record in the Region and were alone in fourth place, with three teams ahead of them and five teams behind them.
And a couple of those clubs trailing them in the standings are not that far behind, meaning all the team's upcoming games are huge.
The Phoenix began last week with a 48-33 victory over Rockmart at The Furnace that pulled them even in the standings. Then on Friday night, the Firebirds topped the 60-point mark for the third time this season in a 62-55 win over Coahulla Creek, moving them ahead of the Lady Colts as well.
Against Rockmart, the Lady Phoenix were lights-out defensively and steady on offense for the all-important district victory.
Rockmart was leading 6-5 midway through the first period before Sonoraville went on a 16-0 run that saw them take a 21-6 late in second period.
The hosts would lead 11-6 after one period and then score the first 10 points of the second to take control. The Yellow Jackets would score the final five periods in the second to trail by a 21-11 count at halftime.
The teams traded baskets in the third quarter with the Big Red winning the quarter, 12-11, to lead 33-22 to start the fourth.
Against the Creek, the Phoenix were consistent offensively, never scoring less than 14 points or more than 17 in any quarter.
The visitors were up 14-13 at the end of one, and then outdueled the Creek, 16-9, in the second to go in front, 30-22, at halftime.
The winners added 15 more in the third while giving up 11 for a 45-33 advantage going into the fourth.
The Creek came alive offensively at the end, scoring 22 points in the fourth, but they would get no closer than four points down the stretch.