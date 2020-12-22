Multiple football players from Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville earned honors in their respective regions for the 2020 season.
In Calhoun’s first year in Region 7-AAAAA, an impressive number of Jackets were named to all-region teams. Junior quarterback Christian Lewis, senior running back Jerrian Hames, junior wide receiver Cole Speer and junior offensive lineman Kendrick Kirby were all named to the Region 7-AAAAA All-Region First Team Offense. Speer was also named the athlete/all-purpose player of the year. Senior defensive end Brett Garland, junior inside linebacker Christopher Lewis and junior defensive back Quin Smith were included in the first-team defense.
Additionally, five Jackets made the Region 7-AAAAA All-Region Second Team. Those five players were senior Will Seamons at wide receiver and defensive back, senior Carson Griffin at defensive end and fullback, senior offensive lineman Reed Randall, junior kicker Carlos Orozco and Christopher Lewis at punter. Senior inside linebacker Jake Prather and senior outside linebacker Cooper Harmon were named second-team honorable mention for defense as well.
At Gordan Central, six players made the Region 7-AA All-Region First Team consisting of juniors Ethan Hendrix and Cade Hendrix on the offensive line, senior Jordan Boone at running back, senior Carlos Escobar at linebacker, junior Sean Gray at strong safety and junior Ryan Shaw at punter.
Junior offensive linemen Brock Shellhouse and Paul Guerrero, senior tight end Ethan Watson, senior quarterback Tre Williams, senior defensive lineman Patrick Solorio, senior linebacker David Lindsay and sophomore free safety Skyler Hill all made the all-region second team. Freshman kicker Allen Garcia and junior defensive backs Brison McGinnis and Randall Carnes were also named honorable mentions.
Finally, across the county, Sonoraville had three players named to the Region 6-AAA All-Region First Team – sophomore Brant Bryant at wide receiver and defensive back, junior Jaxx Knight on the offensive line and sophomore Dawson Young on the defensive line. The Phoenix also boasted six additional players on the second teams consisting of sophomore running back Zach Lyles, junior wide receiver Nicholas Beddington, junior offensive lineman Brenden Miller, senior athlete/quarterback Brady Lackey, junior linebacker Jebb Knight and sophomore linebacker Tristan Mullins.
Junior offensive lineman McCoy Deal, senior linebacker Davin O’Neal and sophomore linebacker Zach McAfee were listed as honorable mentions for the Phoenix.
Although only some could win awards, it is a testament to all the young men on the football teams of Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville that another season, which many thought improbable over the offseason, is in the books.