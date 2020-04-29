The Calhoun-Gordon County COVID-19 Pandemic Task Force met again on Wednesday.
The following message was released following the meeting:
We want to take this time to let our citizens know that Gordon County, Calhoun, and leadership and public safety from all municipalities continue to work alongside each other to address issues relevant to COVID-19 within our community.
Today we held the ninth meeting via web conference of the Calhoun-Gordon County COVID-19 Pandemic Task Force comprised of all local governments, state government, public safety agencies, schools, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, public health, churches, non-profit organizations, and our hospital. These weekly meetings serve as tools to make sure we are all collaborating together to stay up to date on our current situation as well as that around our nation.
This local task force was created early in the stages of the COVID-19 response. By coming together collaboratively to assess cases and needs early, often and ongoing we feel this has helped us to keep our case numbers down relative to many other counties within our state although they have risen each week. Our goal would have been to keep cases affecting our citizens at zero as we realize every number reported is one of our families affected. For this reason, we must remain diligent in our efforts.
As the Governor begins to open our state back up for business we realize more and more people will begin slowly going back to normal but we urge this to be a “new normal.” Please continue to utilize social distancing techniques when you can and utilize frequent hand washing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching any area of your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with any people who are sick, stay home if you are sick, cover your cough and sneeze and disinfect frequently touched items.
The next Task Force meeting is scheduled for May 5th. We will continue to work daily to be prepared to protect our citizens and visitors no matter the threat we are faced with. We also continue to ask for your prayers for our community, our state, and our nation.