The local COVID-19 Task Force met Tuesday and released the following statement after their meeting:
We want to take this time to let our citizens know that Gordon County, Calhoun and leadership and public safety from all municipalities continue to work alongside each other to address issues relevant to COVID-19 within our community.
Today we held the sixth meeting via web conference of the Calhoun-Gordon County COVID-19 Pandemic Task Force comprised of all local governments, state government, public safety agencies, schools, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, public health, churches, non-profit organizations and our hospital. These weekly meetings serve as tools to make sure we are all collaborating together to stay up to date on our current situation as well as that around our nation.
All of these above mentioned agencies came together over a month ago to begin to put plans in place as a team. By working together and trying to be in front of the virus along with cooperation from our citizens we feel this is the reason we have been able to see lower numbers in our community than some of those surrounding us. With twenty five cases currently and three deaths we obviously would like it to have not reached even that level and we pray for those who have been affected by sickness and death from this virus.
We want to thank our citizens who have reached out to assist with needs, supplies, support and prayers. It will take us all to get through this as our community has to approach this as a team effort to defeat this invisible enemy by continuing to take the following steps:
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of physical seperation from others at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The next Task Force meeting is scheduled for April 14th. We will continue to work daily to be prepared to protect our citizens and visitors no matter the threat we are faced with. We continue to ask for your prayers for our community, our state and our nation.