The local COVID-19 Task Force met on Monday. Afterward, the group released the following message:
"On Monday, March 16, 2020, the Calhoun Gordon County COVID-19 Task Force met to discuss continued preparedness for COVID-19 response.
Local Government, Public Safety, Public Health, and Public Schools officials addressed their preparedness efforts and potential community needs.
The Emergency Operations Center has been activated in a monitoring capacity and the task force strongly recommends that everyone and all organizations adhere to the CDC guidelines of not meeting in groups of 50 or larger and to practice social distancing.
For the best source of information, please visit the following website:
Georgia Department of Public Health https://dph.georgia.gov/