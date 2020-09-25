Well-known local comedian Joni Harbin will headline a performance at the GEM Theatre in Downtown Calhoun on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Harbin, known around town as the “Funniest Woman in Gordon County,” has worked to perfect her comedic skills all her life but made her first appearance on stage in 2010 as the emcee of United Way of Gordon County’s “Dancing With the Stars” fundraising event.
Since then, she has appeared as the opening act for James Gregory multiple times at the GEM, has opened for singer BJ Thomas in Cartersville and has served as the regular emcee for the Baxter Dean Junior Runway Show, among other performances. She has also written and appeared in several plays for the Voluntary Action Center and regularly appears as a guest speaker at local events.
Theatre Manager Kim Brazell said she is thrilled to welcome Harbin back to the GEM stage and that she looks forward to laughing along with her from the crowd.
“Joni’s humor is relatable. We have all been there, and she makes us see that it’s okay to laugh at ourselves and in certain situations,” Brazell said.
Harbin takes her daily life and transforms it into hilarious material for her routine, making the more mundane aspects of life entertaining and fun. Her one-woman show is great entertainment that is appropriate for the entire family.
Tickets for the Joni Harbin Show are on sale now for $25 online at calhoungemtheatre.org.