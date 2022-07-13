Calhoun High School graduates Logan Parker and Jaedan Curtis are currently busy preparing for their rapidly-approaching junior seasons with the Maryville College football team.
Parker, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver/defensive back who wears number 24, has been a two-way player for the Scots, which is a rarity in college football. As a defensive back last year in six games, he made 18 tackles, including 10 solos. He had a season-high five tackles in games against Averett and Brevard.
As a receiver, Parker has three catches for 22 yards and has ran the ball once, picking up six yards on that lone carry.
Curtis a 5-foot-11, 285-pound offensive lineman who started in eight of the team's 10 games last year and played in nine of them.
In all, he has played 13 games in his college career as he played in the four games the program had in the spring of 2021 after the global pandemic forced them to cancel their regular fall schedule.
Curtis, who was named to the 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference team, was part of an offensive line that helped the Scots average 326.2 yard per game last year and an average of 355 yards in conference play...
Calhoun HS sophomore left-handed pitcher Avery Shiflett, who was a starter for the Yellow Jackets baseball team last year as a freshman, is currently considered the top 10th-grade lefty in the state of Georgia and he recently made a verbal commitment to play college baseball for the Bulldogs.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound southpaw also plays first base and in the outfield when he isn't on the mound.
Shiflett's verbal commitment, which is non-binding, means the Yellow Jackets will have two sophomore pitchers next year who have verbally committed to play in the SEC with Shiflett's classmate and fellow starting pitcher Andrew Purdy committing to play college baseball at Alabama...