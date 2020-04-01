Both the City of Calhoun and Gordon County Animal Control animal shelters are reporting an uptick in pet adoptions and rescues in the days since COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions were implemented locally. Just last week, nearly all the dogs in the Calhoun shelter were taken in by a rescue.
On Tuesday, their last dog was adopted. At Gordon County, adoptions have practically doubled.
“I don’t know if people are thinking it’s a good time to adopt an animal because they are home and can train it or not, but we have been really busy. It’s sort of surprising because we worried that might not be the case,” said Gordon County Animal Control Director Sue Henson. “We’ve gotten more adoptions lately than anything.”
Calhoun Animal Control’s Dustin Wilbanks said the city has also maintained consistent adoption rates.
“Everything is good. People are still coming in and adopting. Intake has been good, and we are still doing calls and everything else,” he said. “Nothing has stopped for us.”
Both departments have elected to keep their doors open and continue all operations with only necessary personnel working in office. At Calhoun, this means that one person is in the office at all times. At Gordon County, this means that fewer than 10 employees are working at any given time. The inside of the county office is otherwise closed to the public, however, Henson said they are allowing those interested in adopting pets to get to know the animals outside of the building.
“That process has been smooth. People are able to meet the animal outside and we, of course, sanitize after they leave. Paperwork is done outside, and our hours are the same,” she said. “We are just asking that people be patient with us.”
Wilbanks said that the process at the city shelter has stayed fairly similar to what it has always been, but noted that employees there are taking extra care to sanitize and keep the environment as clean as possible.
Despite the success of adoption efforts at both shelters, Henson and Wilbanks both emphasized that new animals are coming in every day and said they hoped community members looking to adopt will continue to seek out pets during this time. Those looking to do so may visit the shelters on Facebook or visit in person to get a look at the pets currently available for adoption. Though it is not required, it is suggested that a call is placed in advance of a visit to help ensure safety measures are taken.
To contact Calhoun Animal Control, call 706-629-6746. To contact Gordon County Animal Control, call 706-629-3327.