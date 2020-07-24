Joann Meadows, of Calhoun’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47, was recently selected as the ALA’s J. Pat Kelly Past President Service Winner for the state of Georgia.
Meadows, a retired educator who spent decades serving on the Calhoun/Gordon Beautification Board and local garden clubs, was also selected as the Anitia Owens Past President Chairman for 2019-2020. The state has had 101 past presidents within the organization, and Meadows is the second to represent Calhoun, following A.L. Henson in the 1940s.
Kelly, the namesake the award, was a Georgia native and only the second national president for the organization, having served in 1957-58.
Additionally, according to Trophies and Awards Chairman Linda Brock of Villa Rica, Calhoun’s Unit 47 of the American Legion Auxiliary won several state level awards recently, including:
♦ Second place for Auxiliary Emergency
♦ First place for Community Service
♦ First place for Education
♦ First place for Girls State
♦ Second place for Public Relations
♦ First place for the J. Pat Kelly Past President
Additionally, Unit 47 recently elected new officers for the 2020-2021 year. They include:
♦ Regina Wyatt, president
♦ Joann Meadows, parliamentarian
♦ Sharen Elliott, first vice president
♦ Brenda Brake, second vice president
♦ Cindy Crocker, secretary
♦ Brenda Brake, treasurer
♦ Pat Sutler, sergeant at arms captain
♦ Kathy Dixon, sergeant at arms
♦ Cindy Pass, historian
♦ Margaret Jones, chaplain