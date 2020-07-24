Am Legion Ladies.jpg

Pictured are the Unit 47 officers of the local American Legion Auxiliary, front row from left, Joann Meadows, parliamentarian; Regina Wyatt, president; Sharen Elliott, first vice president; and back row from left, Brenda Brake, second vice president and treasure; Cindy Crocker, secretary; Cindy Pass, historian; Margaret Jones, chaplain; Pat Sutler, sergeant at arms captain; and Kathy Dixon, sergeant at arms.

 Contributed

Joann Meadows, of Calhoun’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47, was recently selected as the ALA’s J. Pat Kelly Past President Service Winner for the state of Georgia.

Meadows, a retired educator who spent decades serving on the Calhoun/Gordon Beautification Board and local garden clubs, was also selected as the Anitia Owens Past President Chairman for 2019-2020. The state has had 101 past presidents within the organization, and Meadows is the second to represent Calhoun, following A.L. Henson in the 1940s.

Kelly, the namesake the award, was a Georgia native and only the second national president for the organization, having served in 1957-58.

Additionally, according to Trophies and Awards Chairman Linda Brock of Villa Rica, Calhoun’s Unit 47 of the American Legion Auxiliary won several state level awards recently, including:

♦ Second place for Auxiliary Emergency

♦ First place for Community Service

♦ First place for Education

♦ First place for Girls State

♦ Second place for Public Relations

♦ First place for the J. Pat Kelly Past President

Additionally, Unit 47 recently elected new officers for the 2020-2021 year. They include:

♦ Regina Wyatt, president

♦ Joann Meadows, parliamentarian

♦ Sharen Elliott, first vice president

♦ Brenda Brake, second vice president

♦ Cindy Crocker, secretary

♦ Brenda Brake, treasurer

♦ Pat Sutler, sergeant at arms captain

♦ Kathy Dixon, sergeant at arms

♦ Cindy Pass, historian

♦ Margaret Jones, chaplain

