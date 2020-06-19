The Summer Reading program at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library has a much different look this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Branch Manager Elizabeth Howard said the library is offering special programs on their Facebook Page and that officials will also be trying a new way of documenting reading for all age groups.
“People can sign up at https://ngrl.beanstack.org as a group or individual and then log their time. To access more information and rules about the Summer Reading program visit our website at https://ngrl.org/srp2020. Again this year, we are encouraging our adults to take part in the Summer Reading program to prove to our children and teens that reading is for a lifetime,” Howard said via email.
Reading material do not have to be books from the library, since the facility remains closed at this time. Howard said participants can read their own books, ebooks, magazines, newspaper, the Bible, listen to audio books and more.
For additional information about the Summer Reading program, call the library at 706-624-1456.