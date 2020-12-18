North Georgia Regional Library System officials announced Friday the holiday schedule for the system's branches. Due to the public health emergency and out of an abundance of caution, the library will temporarily suspend services from Dec. 24 until the reopening Jan. 7.
Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library is at 100 N. Park Ave., Calhoun. Other library branches in the system are Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
The temporary closure at Thanksgiving allowed library staff members to meet the stringent health screening requirements for building entry after the holiday.
The Thursday, Jan. 7, curbside services reopening date will feature a new curbside service location at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
For more information, go to www.ngrl.org.