Effective Monday, Dec. 7, curbside service returned at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
The library has new hardback and paperback books for adults and children, including the latest in young adult fiction. The library also has cookbooks, the classics, audiobooks and movies, old and new. Library officials say odds are, if there is a book you want to read or a movie you want to watch, they can get it for you.
To sign-up for curbside service, library card holders should visit www.gapines.org. Patrons can put on hold up to five items per day (books, movies and audiobooks). Once the items are on hold, visit www.ngrl.org/curbside and complete the form. A member of the library staff will contact you to arrange pick-up.
Patrons who have misplaced their library card, forgotten their library card PIN, do not have a library card, are struggling with putting books on hold, need recommendations, and/or want to hear a friendly voice are urged to call the library at 762-219-9064 or 706-624-1456 or to email edwardsn@ngrl.org. A member of staff is willing and able to assist.
Library staff members can provide notary services, as well as print and make copies for patrons. The library can also provide a laptop computer for patron use during curbside hours.
Curbside service is offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m.
Library card patrons also have access to thousands of downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines at www.ngrl.org/downloads.
For the latest library updates and to see virtual programming via social media, visit www.facebook.com/CalhounGordonCountyLibrary. The library will share virtual readings of Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" and showcase online crafts, readings and activities for children throughout December.