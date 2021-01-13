The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library resumed curbside service on Thursday, Jan. 7, following a temporary suspension of its services in late December due to the public health emergency.
Services at the library at this time are limited to curbside only, according to Branch Manager Nyala Edwards, who explained the temporary policy includes the return of books. The purpose of this, she said, is to ensure that the books can be sanitized before going back out to the public again.
"People are free to return their books Monday, Wednesday or Friday during our curbside hours," Edwards said. "We have to quarantine the books after they come back, and we didn't have enough time to do that every day so that was our solution."
Bins clearly marked for returning books will be stationed on the curb outside of the library building on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m. Returns will not be accepted at any other time.
Patrons also able to place holds on books, check out new books, print and make copies or borrow laptops for personal use during curbside hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m. Laptops must be used in the library parking lot and can only be checked out for one hour at a time.
No one will be allowed inside the library building itself at this time.
To sign-up for curbside service, library card holders should visit www.gapines.org. Patrons can put on hold up to five items per day. Once the items are on hold, visit www.ngrl.org/curbside and complete the form. A member of the library staff will reach out to arrange pick-up.
“When we are notified of holds, we check the book out for patrons, bag it up while wearing gloves and masks, and then call them to see when they’ll be ready to pick it up," Edwards said.
"We put it outside on a table for them to pick up at that time," Edwards said. "It works the same way for printing. We have card holders send us over what they want to print and we prepare it for them and have it waiting so that we don’t ever have to be face-to-face."
Patrons who have misplaced their library card, forgotten their library card PIN, do not have a library card, are struggling with putting books on hold or need recommendations are urged to call the library at 762-219-9064 or 706-624-1456 or to email edwardsn@ngrl.org.
Edwards said she would also like to encourage the community to take advantage of the free online programming being offered by the library at this time.
"We've really worked to make sure we're providing quality virtual programming on our Facebook. We have programs for kids, teens, young adults, anybody. We do STEM activities, and we read books together," Edward said. "We're doing all we can to provide for our community right now."
Looking to the future, that programming is only set to grow. Edwards said the library is currently working to provide "make-and-take" craft projects for the community through which adults can pick up materials for a project at the library, free of charge. How-to videos and instructions will be posted online when each project becomes available, and all completed projects would be kept by their creators.
For the latest library updates and to see virtual programming via social media, visit www.facebook.com/CalhounGordonCountyLibrary.