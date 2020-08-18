While the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library building still remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff of the library are now offering a variety of services.
For those residents who have a library card, curbside service is available weekdays from 10 a.m. until noon. Patrons can put on hold as many as five items per day, including books, movies and audiobooks.
After an item has been placed on hold, there is a form to fill out on the library website at https://ngrl.org/curbside/. After the form has been completed and submitted, a member of the library staff will contact the patron to arrange for a pick-up time.
The library is also offering digital library cards for Calhoun and Gordon County residents that do not have a library card. To receive a digital library card, patrons should visit https://gapines.org/eg/opac/register?physical_loc=354 and complete the form. A member of the library staff will then call the resident to confirm the request. Children and teens must have parental consent if they would like to sign up.
With a digital library card and/or a regular library card, patrons have access to hundreds of downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, and digital magazines at https://ngrl.org/downloads.
The library is also offering a variety of virtual programming via Facebook. Users can visit the library's Facebook page to see an updated list of offerings.
Anyone with questions can call or text the library at 762-219-9064.