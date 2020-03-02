Libertarian Brian Slowinski announced this weekend that he is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Slowinski, a former conservative Republican and leader of the Tea Party, is vying for the seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp following the retirement of Johnny Isakson. Slowinski joins a race that will see multiple candidates in a so-called "jungle primary" on Nov. 3. A run-off featuring the top two vote-getters will follow in January should a single candidate fail to receive 50% of the November vote.
The following is a press release announcement from Slowinski regarding his candidacy:
Former Conservative Grassroots Republican and Tea Party Leader Brian Slowinski announced he is leaping into the fight to qualify for the top two spots in the Jungle Special Election on November 3rd and win the runoff in January.
Slowinski received the Endorsement of the Libertarian Party of Georgia!
Slowinski stated he is working to build a unique coalition of Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Constitutionalists, Greens and Libertarians who are sick of the Corrupt Two Party Establishment controlling ballot access, taxing everything that moves or doesn't move while bankrupting America! He added that “Government should be put in check before it writes anymore checks!”
Slowinski's mantra is “Follow the Money, Less Government and More Freedom!”
His CUPPP's (Civility,Unity, Peace, Prosperity and Privacy) Coffee and Sweet Tea Parties will set the standard of what “Our Great American Melting Pot” should strive for: Listening, Questioning and Finding Solutions all over the kitchen tables and lunch counters in all 159 counties in Georgia! Slowinski said “All the money in the world or the Washington Establishment can't earn that kind of respect and dignity for Georgian's!”
Slowinski said “Voters are sick of the hate and anomosity in our Two Party System! Safe loving communities are what he strives for!We need to get back to treating others the way in which we wish to be treated! We need more brotherly and sisterly love in this world!” Slowinski will offer a positive and good change to the lesser of two evils in November!